A former Big East rivalry will be renewed in the 2026 Players Era 8 as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Wednesday. It is a consolation matchup in the tournament, with both teams losing their Tuesday openers. Notre Dame (4-1) fell to top-ranked Florida, 86-78, while Rutgers (3-1) lost to No. 8 Houston, 85-73. The Fighting Irish lead the all-time series, 12-5, including winning five of the last six meetings. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff is at 2 p.m. ET from Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. The Irish are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Notre Dame vs. Rutgers odds, while the over/under is 150.5. Before making any Rutgers vs. Notre Dame picks, check out the Notre Dame vs. Rutgers predictions from the SportsLine projection model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 3 of the 2026-27 season on a sizzling 11-1 run on top-rated over/under college basketball picks on betting sites dating back to 2025, and is on a 29-22 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anybody following on college basketball betting sites has seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Rutgers vs. Notre Dame and just revealed its betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for Notre Dame vs. Rutgers:

Rutgers vs. Notre Dame spread: Notre Dame -3.5 Rutgers vs. Notre Dame over/under: 150.5 points Rutgers vs. Notre Dame money line: Notre Dame -148, Rutgers +125 Rutgers vs. Notre Dame picks: See picks at SportsLine Rutgers vs. Notre Dame streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 deposit:

Top Notre Dame vs. Rutgers predictions

After evaluating Rutgers vs. Notre Dame from every angle, the model is going Over on the total (150.5 points) on the best betting apps. The Over is a perfect 5-0 for the Fighting Irish this season behind lights out shooting from beyond the arc. Notre Dame ranks third in the country in 3-point percentage, and it's coming with a high volume as it is seventh in made 3-pointers per game. But the Fighting Irish are also giving on the defensive end as they're just 120th in Division I in points allowed per game.

Two of Rutgers' last three games went over, including Tuesday's loss in the Players Era 8. Since the start of last season, the Scarlet Knights have seen the Over go 34-16 (68%) when they are underdogs, as is the case on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the total has been eclipsed in 77% of Notre Dame games after a defeat since the start of last year. A combined 152 points are projected from the model, with the Over connecting in 57% of simulations. See the Notre Dame vs. Rutgers spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Rutgers vs. Notre Dame picks

In addition to going Over, the model also says one side of the spread hits in almost 70% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks.

So who wins Notre Dame vs. Rutgers, and which side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Rutgers vs. Notre Dame spread to back, all from the model on an 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to 2025, and find out.



