Notre Dame will look to win its fourth game in a row when it takes on the SMU Mustangs in college football action on Saturday night. Notre Dame is coming off a 41-7 win over Boston College, while SMU dropped a 49-7 decision to Wake Forest in Week 11. The Mustangs (7-3), who are 0-2 against ranked opponents this season, are 1-2 on the road. The Fighting Irish (9-1), who are 8-0 against unranked foes, are 5-0 on their home field. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame, Ind. The Fighting Irish are 20.5-point favorites, with the over/under at 56.5 in the latest Notre Dame vs. SMU odds. Before making any SMU vs. Notre Dame picks, check out the SMU vs. Notre Dame predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated this game 10,000 times.

SMU vs. Notre Dame odds

SMU vs. Notre Dame spread Notre Dame -20.5 SMU vs. Notre Dame over/under 56.5 points SMU vs. Notre Dame money line Notre Dame -1429, SMU +950 SMU vs. Notre Dame picks See picks at SportsLine SMU vs. Notre Dame streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top SMU vs. Notre Dame predictions

After simulating SMU vs. Notre Dame 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Under 56.5 points at betting apps. The Under has hit in six of the past 10 Mustangs games. It has also hit in two of the past three Fighting Irish contests. Notre Dame is averaging 39.5 points per game, while allowing 13.8.

The model projects SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings to throw for more than 250 yards and one touchdown. It also says Notre Dame will be led by quarterback C.J. Carr. He is projected to throw for more than 260 yards and two touchdowns.

The computer is calling for 53 combined points as the Under is the value pick 58% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make SMU vs. Notre Dame picks

In addition to going Under on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 70% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins SMU vs. Notre Dame, and which side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's simulated this matchup 10,000 times.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is coming off a solid Week 11 performance, going 4-1 on top-rated college football picks against the spread at betting sites. Anyone following its picks at college football betting sites saw strong returns.