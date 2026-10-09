A rivalry that begin over 100 years ago is renewed on Saturday when CJ Carr and the No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish host the Stanford Cardinal as the two compete for the Legends Trophy. Notre Dame (5-0) is averaging 41.2 points while allowing 11.8, with a defense that's allowing the fewest yards in the nation. Stanford (2-3) is coming off its worst loss in six decades, a 57-3 drubbing at Wake Forest. Notre Dame has taken the last three meetings in this non-conference series, scoring at least 49 points in all three. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. The Irish are 39.5-point favorites, with the over/under at 54.5 points in the latest Notre Dame vs. Stanford odds. Before making any Stanford vs. Notre Dame picks, check out the Stanford vs. Notre Dame predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Notre Dame vs. Stanford odds

Stanford vs. Notre Dame spread Notre Dame -39.5 Stanford vs. Notre Dame over/under 54.5 Stanford vs. Notre Dame money line N/A Stanford vs. Notre Dame picks See picks at SportsLine Stanford vs. Notre Dame streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Stanford vs. Notre Dame predictions

After simulating Stanford vs. Notre Dame 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 54.5 points at betting apps. All but one Fighting Irish games has totaled at least 52 points, and the last two have gotten to 59 and 63. The team's defense ranks No. 1, but the Irish have allowed at least 10 points in four out of five games, and 26 last week at North Carolina. Carr has thrown for 1,197 yards, with 13 TDs to just and one INT.

Can Stanford do its part? In two wins, the Cardinal tallied 34 and 37 points. In the three losses, they allowed 35, 45 and 57 points. They do average 250 yards passing per game, so a late score, even in a game out of hand, is always in play. SportsLine's model is projecting 56 points in this one, making the Over the value 52% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Stanford vs. Notre Dame picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits over 50% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Notre Dame vs. Stanford, and which side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 40-35 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It entered Week 6 on a profitable 40-35 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.