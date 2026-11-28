The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will look to justify their No. 4 spot in the latest CFP rankings when they visit the Syracuse Orange on Saturday. The Irish (10-1) have won four straight since their lone defeat of the year and are coming off a 24-3 win over SMU in Week 12. The Orange (5-6) have alternated wins and losses over their last four and are coming off a 27-15 defeat at the hands of Boston College last Saturday. Notre Dame leads the all-time series 9-3. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for noon ET from the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. The latest Syracuse vs. Notre Dame odds have the Irish as 25.5-point favorites, while the over/under is 53.5. Before making any Notre Dame vs. Syracuse picks, check out the Syracuse vs. Notre Dame predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated this game 10,000 times.

Notre Dame vs. Syracuse odds

Syracuse vs. Notre Dame spread Notre Dame -25.5 Syracuse vs. Notre Dame over/under 53.5 points Syracuse vs. Notre Dame money line Notre Dame -2778, Syracuse +1550 Syracuse vs. Notre Dame picks See picks at SportsLine Syracuse vs. Notre Dame streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after depositing $10:

Top Notre Dame vs. Syracuse predictions

After simulating Syracuse vs. Notre Dame 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 53.5 points at betting apps. These teams have had little trouble in clearing the total in recent matchups as their last three meetings -- all since 2020 -- have averaged 69.3 combined points. While just one of those came at Syracuse, this trend has maintained in recent games in the Tri-State Area as the last three times that Syracuse hosted, there was an average of 62.3 points. Both teams have slightly leaned to the Over this season, with each seeing it go 6-5.

The Irish have the No. 10 scoring offense in the land, but they've been a bit giving on the other side of the ball in recent away games. They've allowed 26 and 28 points over their last two true road games, so the Orange should definitely put points on the scoreboard. Cuse does rank in the top 5 in both total offense and passing offense among ACC teams, as the model projects wideouts Umari Hatcher and Calvin Russell III to combine for 149 receiving yards. In all, the teams are forecasted for 54 points, making the Over the value side. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Notre Dame vs. Syracuse picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Syracuse vs. Notre Dame, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Notre Dame vs. Syracuse spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's simulated this matchup 10,000 times.