No. 5 Notre Dame hosts Boston College on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET. Notre Dame is a 29.5-point favorite, with the over/under set at 51.5. Notre Dame enters at 8-1 after defeating previously unbeaten Miami, 31-24. Boston College is 4-5 following a 31-24 loss to Florida State last weekend. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Boston College vs. Notre Dame betting odds

Notre Dame-Boston College money line: Notre Dame -4500, Boston College +1600 Notre Dame-Boston College Over/Under: 51.5 (Over -110, Under -110) Notre Dame-Boston College spread: Notre Dame -29.5

Boston College vs. Notre Dame betting preview

Notre Dame heads into Saturday after its biggest victory of the season, a 31-24 decision over previously unbeaten Miami. Quarterback CJ Carr completed 29 of 40 passes for 319 yards and three touchdowns. Micah Gilbert caught nine passes for 98 yards and two scores, while Nolan James Jr. helped finish the decisive fourth-quarter possession. Coach Marcus Freeman's team is 8-1, and its only loss came by four points at BYU.

Boston College has lost two straight games, including a 31-24 defeat to Florida State last weekend. Mason McKenzie completed 15 of 27 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns, and Bo MacCormack III ran for 105 yards on 16 carries. Bill O'Brien's team is 4-5 and averages 21.9 points per game. Boston College has also intercepted 12 passes, the most in the ACC, so its defense has created trouble for opposing quarterbacks even when the results haven't followed. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Boston College vs. Notre Dame picks, prediction

The Pick: Notre Dame -29.5

Notre Dame has already put together three wins by at least 39 points this season. Rice lost 52-0 and Purdue fell 49-10. Stanford also took a 58-7 defeat. The offense averages 39.3 points per game, with Carr throwing 21 touchdown passes against just one interception. James has rushed for 571 yards and nine scores. Boston College, meanwhile, allows 27 points per contest and 156.6 rushing yards.

The size of the spread is the main question. Boston College has held opponents to 187.3 passing yards per game and leads the ACC with 12 interceptions, but its recent results have been uneven. Duke handed Boston College a 47-2 defeat on October 31 before Florida State won 31-24 last Saturday. Notre Dame's defense has allowed 14.6 points per game, giving Freeman's offense some room to build a lead. SportsLine's simulation favors Notre Dame -29.5 at 68%, with a projected 45-7 final. That's a 38-point margin. Bet on Notre Dame-Boston College at DraftKings and get $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass when you spend $5+: