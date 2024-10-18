Check out the latest betting odds and best bets for the No. 12 Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech Week 8 college football matchup.

The University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets this Saturday in another edition of the long-standing rivalry between the programs. The Irish own the all-time series over Georgia Tech with a 30-6 mark, including three straight wins over the Yellow Jackets.

Notre Dame enters the game with a 5-1 record, including three wins by 25 points or more. The Irish’s best wins include a 23-13 victory over then-No. 20 Texas A&M on the road in Week 1 of the season, and they also downed then-No. 15 Louisville 31-24 at home two weeks ago. Notre Dame’s only slip-up was a 16-14 home loss at the hands of Northern Illinois in Week 2.

Georgia Tech enters this Saturday’s showdown with Notre Dame at 5-2 overall and 3-2 in ACC conference play. The Yellow Jackets lost 31-19 to Louisville in Week 4, their only common opponent with Notre Dame. Georgia Tech also fell 31-28 on the road to Syracuse in Week 2.

Here are the odds for this matchup, courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook:

Team Spread Moneyline Total Notre Dame -10 (-110) -385 Over 51 (-110) Georgia Tech +10 (-110) +300 Under 51 (-110)

Why bet on Notre Dame

Aside from the stunning loss to Northern Illinois, the Irish have been efficient his season. Much of their success comes on the back of Riley Leonard, their starting quarterback. Leonard, who transferred from Duke this offseason, has been a true dual threat under center. He has eight rushing touchdowns compared to six passing scores. Leonard has also chipped in 405 yards on the ground, one of only seven FCS quarterbacks with 400-plus rushing yards.

The few times Leonard and the Notre Dame offense have not been humming, its defense has generally filled the gap. Notre Dame’s defense ranks 11th in the nation in yards allowed per game, allowing just 270 yards on average to their opponents. The defense is led by a stout secondary that features cornerback Benjamin Morrison, who is currently being projected as a first-round NFL draft pick. Morrison and company have the Notre Dame secondary ranked first in the nation in opponent completion percentage at just 47%, and the Irish are top 10 in several other pass defense categories.

Leonard and the defense have Notre Dame facing Georgia Tech as heavy favorites, with the point spread for Saturday’s game currently standing at around Notre Dame -10 at many top sportsbooks.

Why bet on Georgia Tech

The vaunted Irish defense will have their work cut out for them against Georgia Tech. Across from Riley Leonard, Georgia Tech will also be fielding a strong dual-threat signal caller in Haynes King. The fifth-year senior King has thrown for eight touchdowns while also rushing for 353 yards and six scores. King has a condensed target tree, throwing mostly to two standout wideouts, Malik Rutherford and Erik Singleton Jr., who have combined for 70 receptions in 2024.

The Yellow Jackets’ greatest strength on offense is their rushing attack. They are poised to give Notre Dame trouble with their starting tailback and lead rusher Jamal Haynes. The junior has already carried the ball 96 times for 535 yards and seven touchdowns. Haynes posted north of 1,000 yards rushing a year ago, and he is pacing to go over 1,000 yards again.

The success of Georgia Tech’s offense is born out in their overall metrics. They rank in the top 25 in the country in rushing yards per game and yards per rush. The Yellow Jackets are also a top-25 offense in yards per play. The numbers give bettors reason to believe that Georgia Tech could hand the Irish defense its sternest test of the season.

Best bet for Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech: Georgia Tech +10 (-110, Caesars)

The market is not giving enough respect to the Yellow Jackets’ offensive prowess. While bettors understand the strength of Notre Dame’s defense, the 10-point spread indicates that Georgia Tech’s rushing metrics are being overlooked. King and Haynes will be two of the toughest rushers the Irish have faced.

Run-first teams such as Northern Illinois have given the Irish more issues than passing-centric teams this season, and the Yellow Jackets seem to fit the bill.

