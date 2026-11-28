No. 4 Notre Dame travels to Syracuse on Saturday afternoon for a Rivalry Week matchup at the JMA Wireless Dome, as the Fighting Irish look to make their claim at a bye in the College Football Playoff. They are 10-1 following a 24-3 win over SMU last week, while Syracuse is 5-6 after falling to Boston College its last time out. Notre Dame is a 25.5-point road favorite in the Notre Dame vs. Syracuse odds, and the over/under is 52.5 for this noon ET kickoff. Bet on Notre Dame vs. Syracuse at DraftKings and get $200 in bonus bets plus three free months of NBA League Pass when you spend $5+:

We'll look at the latest Syracuse vs. Notre Dame odds and Notre Dame vs. Syracuse spread at DraftKings Sportsbook before breaking down this matchup. We'll also share our best bets from SportsLine's proven computer model. Anybody following SportsLine's picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Notre Dame vs. Syracuse betting odds (via DraftKings)

Notre Dame vs. Syracuse money line: Notre Dame -2800, Syracuse +1300 Notre Dame vs. Syracuse over/under: 53.5 (Over -108, Under -112) Notre Dame vs. Syracuse spread: Notre Dame -25.5

Notre Dame vs. Syracuse betting preview

Notre Dame joins Georgia as the only two teams in college football to rank inside the top 10 in both scoring offense and scoring defense. The Fighting Irish have won 24 consecutive games against unranked opponents, and they have outscored opponents 65-10 across their last two games. They have already secured 10 wins for the ninth time in their last 10 seasons.

Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr is 17-0 in his career against unranked teams. He is facing a Syracuse team that needs a win to clinch bowl eligibility for the fourth time in five years. The Orange are coming off a 27-15 loss to Boston College, as quarterback Steve Angeli suffered a shoulder injury that will keep him out of this game.

Syracuse is 1-10 in its 11 games without Angelli since the start of last season, and senior Malachi Nelson is going to start this game. Nelson completed 12 of 26 passes for 202 yards and a touchdown in relief last week. Notre Dame is a 25.5-point favorite in the Notre Dame vs. Syracuse odds, while the over/under is 53.5. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Notre Dame vs. Syracuse picks, prediction

Syracuse +25.5 vs. Notre Dame

All six of Syracuse's losses this season have come by 14 points or fewer, and three of them came on the road. The three home losses came by one score against California, Louisville and Clemson. The Orange also knocked off then-No. 19 SMU at home last month, springing the upset as 8.5-point underdogs. Notre Dame only has one win by this margin since early October, and that was a home game against Boston College. SportsLine's model has Syracuse covering the spread in 67% of simulations on Saturday. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here: