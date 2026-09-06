The fourth-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish will look to open their season on a high note when they battle the Wisconsin Badgers in a non-conference college football matchup on Sunday night. Notre Dame is coming off a 10-2 season, but was left out of the College Football Playoff. Wisconsin, meanwhile, tied for 14th with Rutgers in the Big Ten at 2-7 and were 4-8 overall in 2025. Notre Dame leads the all-time series 9-6-2, including a 41-13 win in 2021. Visit our DraftKings promo code review and get $200 in bonus bets as a new user after $5+ in wagers here:

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Fighting Irish are 21-point favorites in the latest Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame odds. The over/under for total points is 46.5. Before making any Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame picks, check out what SportsLine college football expert Matthew Severance has to say.

Severance is a well-connected writer and high-volume handicapper who has worked in the industry since 2005. After joining SportsLine, he quickly established himself as a top expert in multiple sports. Severance enters 2026 college football Week 1 on a 9-2 run (+725) on his last 11 picks involving Notre Dame on college football betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, Severance has locked in another confident pick for Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin:

Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame spread Notre Dame -21 Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame over/under 46.5 points Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame money line Wisconsin +1000, Notre Dame -2000 Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame picks See picks at SportsLine Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame predictions

After struggling to get off to a fast start last year, the Fighting Irish have been focused on not repeating those same mistakes. Despite Wisconsin's struggles under coach Luke Fickell, Notre Dame knows it can't look ahead. Playing at an historic venue such as Lambeau Field should help.

"Notre Dame has made it a point in camp to ensure a fast start because early-season losses have been the only issue under coach Marcus Freeman," Severance said. "You surely remember the 2024 home September stunner to Northern Illinois and then close losses in the first two games last season to Miami and Texas A&M. That eventually got those two into the College Football Playoff, but the Irish were squeezed out despite winning their final 10 games all by double digits. They opted to skip a bowl." See what Severance has to say about the Wisconsin-Notre Dame matchup.

How to make Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame picks

Now, Severance has locked in a confident pick for Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame. We can tell you he's leaning Under on the point total at betting apps, but he knows a crucial X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back. You absolutely need to see what it is before locking in any picks of your own.

So who wins Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin on Sunday, and what x-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from college football expert Matthew Severance, who is 9-2 (+725) over his last 11 picks involving Notre Dame, and find out.