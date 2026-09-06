One of the most-historic teams in college football opens its 2026 season at one of the more-historic spots in not just pro football, but all of sports. The fourth-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish begin a season of high expectations at Lambeau Field on Sunday night against the Wisconsin Badgers. Head coach Marcus Freeman has amassed a 43-14 mark over four years, with an appearance in the 2024 national title game. This, however, is the highest the Irish have been ranked in Week 1 in 20 years. The Badgers, meanwhile, have gone from seven wins in Luke Fickell's first season at the helm, to five, then four. An opening win over Notre Dame at Lambeau would be a huge boost for his job security. Visit our DraftKings promo code review and get $200 in bonus bets as a new user after $5+ in wagers here:

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Fighting Irish are 21-point favorites in the latest Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin odds. The over/under for total points is 46.5. The Under was 10-2 for Wisconsin last season, the best under record in FBS. Before making any Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin picks, check out the Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 32-19 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks on betting sites since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to even better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its college football betting picks could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame:

Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin spread Notre Dame -21 Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin over/under 46.5 points Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin money line Notre Dame -2000, Wisconsin +1000 Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin picks See picks at SportsLine Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin predictions

After simulating Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin 10,000 times, SportsLine's model is going Over (46.5 points) at the best betting apps.

The Fighting Irish averaged 42 ppg last season, the highest among power teams. And they return starting quarterback CJ Carr, who threw for 2,741 yards and 24 TDs and is expected to be one of the nation's premier signal-callers this season. They will need to replace two running backs who were drafted in the NFL, including star Jeremiyah Love. On the other side, the Badgers' offense was among the nation's worst last year. They put their NIL funds to work in improving that, adding dual-threat quarterback Colton Joseph from Old Dominion and running back Abu Sama from Iowa State.

With Carr back on one side and a much-needed overhaul on the other, SportsLine's model is projecting 51 combined points, making the Over the value pick hitting 55% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time in an A-rated pick. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 32-19 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks, and find out.