The battle for a top-five spot in the English Premier League will reach its pinnacle when Nottingham Forest host Chelsea on Sunday. Forest have fallen to seventh in the EPL table, but are one point out of a top spot as they pursue their first Champions League berth since 1980. Chelsea sit just one point ahead of them in fifth place and have played well as of late, winning four of their last five domestic matches.

Kickoff from City Ground in West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, is set for 11:00 a.m. ET. The visitors are +120 favorites (risk $100 to win $120) in the latest Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea odds, while Forest are +200 underdogs. A draw is priced at +260, and the over/under for total match goals is 2.5. Before locking in any Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units). The EFL Cup (+4.47), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the Champions League (+3.05) among others. Anyone who follows him could be way up.

Here are Green's top picks and soccer predictions for Nottingham vs. Chelsea on Sunday:

The expert notes that Nottingham Forest have scored in 14 out of 18 home games this season and that Chelsea have found the back of the net in nine of their last 10 across all competitions. However, he doesn't think Sunday's match will be a high-scoring one.

"Forest's home matches have seen an average of just 2.28 goals this season, while Chelsea's away games have averaged 2.94 goals, so combining both teams to score with under 4.5 goals looks attractive," Green said.

The Swedish forward has tallied six goals and 11 assists in 37 EPL matches this season. He has assists in back-to-back league matches and has registered two goals and two assists over his last four league games on the road.

Neither team will want to end Sunday's match with a tie since the standings are so close heading into the final matchday of the season. It is a likely outcome, however, especially since three of the last five meetings between these teams have ended in a draw.



"A draw would be a poor result for both teams, but it's difficult to separate them, so it looks like another appealing option," Green said.

