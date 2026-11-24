The 2026 NBA Cup continues on Tuesday with a matchup of teams atop the West Group A standings as the Dallas Mavericks travel to take on the Denver Nuggets. Both teams are 2-0 in group play thus far, with the Mavs holding a tiny 1-point edge in score differential. These teams also both enter on a three-game winning streak. Dallas is 10-7 overall on the season, while Denver is 10-5 P.J. Washington (illness) is questionable for the Mavs. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff is at 10 p.m. ET at Ball Arena in Denver. Denver is an 8.5-point favorite in the latest Nuggets vs. Mavericks odds, while the over/under is 234.5. Before making any Nuggets vs. Mavericks picks, check out the Mavericks vs. Nuggets predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters Week 6 of the 2026-27 season on a 30-17 (64%) run on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites dating back to last season. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Nuggets vs. Mavericks 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Mavs vs. Nuggets:

Nuggets vs. Mavericks spread: Nuggets -8.5 Nuggets vs. Mavericks over/under: 234.5 points Nuggets vs. Mavericks money line: Nuggets -300, Mavericks +251 Nuggets vs. Mavericks picks: See picks at SportsLine Nuggets vs. Mavericks streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Nuggets vs. Mavericks predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Mavs vs. Nuggets, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (234.5) on the best betting apps. Both teams are coming off an Over, and the scoring was especially plentiful in the last Denver game as the Nuggets and Bulls combined for a whopping 296 points on Sunday. Dallas is 5-3 to the Over on the road this season, while Denver is 4-3 to the Over at home.

The model projects five Dallas players will score in double figures, led by 25.8 from Flagg and 22.1 from Kyrie Irving. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray combine for more than 50 points for the Nuggets. The model projects the teams to combine for 245 points as the Over hits to hit in 66% of simulations. See the Mavs vs. Nuggets spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Mavericks vs. Nuggets picks

After simulating each possession 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Nuggets vs. Mavericks, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the line to back, all from the model that has returned nearly $19,000 on top-rated NBA picks since 2018, and find out.