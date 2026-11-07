The Denver Nuggets take on the Indiana Pacers in the 2026 NBA Mexico City Game on Saturday. It's the 16th NBA regular-season game to ever be played in Mexico and the only one scheduled for the 2026-27 campaign. The Nuggets are 4-3 thus far, while the Pacers are 3-6. T.J. McConnell (hamstring) and Kelly Oubre Jr. (calf) are questionable for the Pacers, while Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) is out. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff is at 5 p.m. ET from Arena CDMX in Mexico City. Denver is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Nuggets vs. Pacers odds, while the over/under is 228.5. Before making any Pacers vs. Nuggets picks, check out the Pacers vs. Nuggets predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters Week 3 of the 2026-27 season on a 26-11 (70%) run on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Nuggets vs. Pacers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Pacers vs. Nuggets:

Nuggets vs. Pacers spread: Nuggets -7.5 Nuggets vs. Pacers over/under: 228.5 points Nuggets vs. Pacers money line: Nuggets -268, Pacers +230 Nuggets vs. Pacers picks: See picks at SportsLine Nuggets vs. Pacers streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Nuggets vs. Pacers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Pacers vs. Nuggets, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (228.5) on the best betting apps. Denver, which averages 115.4 points per game, has gone Over in four out of seven games this season, including two of its past three. Indiana's offensive numbers aren't as promising, but the Pacers should enter this matchup with confidence after upsetting the Grizzlies on the road in their last matchup.

These teams averaged 236 combined points in their two head-to-head matchups last year. This time around, the model is projecting Nikola Jokic to score 26.1 points, while Jamal Murray adds 22.8. Pascal Siakam leads the way for Indiana with 21.9.

The model projects 238 combined points as the Over hits 62% of the time. See the Nuggets vs. Pacers spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Pacers vs. Nuggets NBA in Mexico City picks

After simulating each possession 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Nuggets vs. Pacers, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Pacers vs. Nuggets line to back, all from the model that has returned nearly $19,000 on top-rated NBA picks since 2018, and find out.