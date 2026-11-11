The Grizzlies (7-3) host the Nuggets (5-4) on Wednesday at FedExForum, with tipoff scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. According to the latest Nuggets vs. Grizzlies odds, Denver is favored by 3.5 points, while the over/under is 227.5 points. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 here now and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Both clubs played Monday, with the Grizzlies defeating Toronto and the Nuggets falling to Houston. SportsLine's computer model has analyzed Wednesday's matchup, including the 4.5-point spread and 227.5-point total. You can also read our NBA betting coverage for more NBA picks and predictions. You can also read our NBA betting coverage for more picks and predictions. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 in trades:

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies betting preview

Memphis returns to FedExForum after beating Toronto 118-102, but its early success has come mostly on the road. The Grizzlies are 5-0 away and 2-3 at home. Ty Jerome scored 27 points against the Raptors, hitting five 3-pointers. Rookie Cameron Boozer added 22 points and eight assists, while Jerami Grant scored 17 off the bench. Memphis pulled away late but has lost three straight at home.

Denver hasn't been especially convincing on its latest road trip. The Nuggets fell 110-100 to Houston on Monday despite 38 points from Jamal Murray. Nikola Jokic added 25 points and 16 rebounds, plus nine assists. Their teammates combined for just 37 points. Denver also lost the second-chance scoring battle 24-11. That rebounding problem could return against Zach Edey and a Memphis team with several capable frontcourt players. Denver needs contributions beyond Murray and Jokic to reverse Monday's result. Claim $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies picks, best bets

Nuggets -3.5 (-104)

Over 227.5 (-112)

Nuggets -3.5 (-104)

Denver's previous three victories came with 127 points against Phoenix, 128 against Toronto and 114 against Indiana. Monday's loss was different. The Nuggets made eight of 29 attempts from beyond the arc and collected only seven offensive rebounds. Memphis averages 48.3 rebounds per game, so extra possessions won't be easy to find. Jokic and Murray have carried much of Denver's offense, but their teammates will need to contribute more against the Grizzlies.

Jerome gives Memphis a productive perimeter scorer, and Boozer's passing adds another dimension to its offense. Boozer averages 9.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists, while the Grizzlies committed 17 turnovers in Monday's victory. That ball security could become an issue against Denver. SportsLine puts the Nuggets ahead 122-116, a six-point margin, and gives Denver -3.5 a 54% simulation rate. Bet on the NBA at bet365 with bonus code CBSBET365 and get $200 in bonus bets after betting $10:

Over 227.5 (-112)

The case for Over 227.5 begins with Memphis. The Grizzlies average 117.9 points per game and scored 118 against Toronto on Monday. Jerome hit five shots from beyond the arc, and Jaylen Wells made four of five 3-point attempts. Grant added three more from deep. That production helped Memphis score 29 fourth-quarter points and win by 16 after the Raptors had narrowed the gap.

Denver averages 113.6 points, though its 100-point performance at Houston offers a counterargument. Murray and Jokic carried the scoring while Gordon and Braun struggled. The Nuggets will need those complementary players to do more, particularly if Memphis packs the paint around Jokic. The Grizzlies allow 110.8 points per game, so their defense is hardly an automatic invitation to a high total. Still, SportsLine's 122-116 score adds up to 238 points, and its model gives Over 227.5 a 62.2% simulation rate. Use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets: