The NBA's best all-around player faces the greatest 3-point shooter in league history on Thursday, Oct. 23, as Nikola Jokic leads the Denver Nuggets against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. This will be the season opener for Jokic and Co., while Curry and the Warriors are 1-0 after beating the Lakers on Tuesday.

Here's a look at top NBA player props for Jokic and Curry with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times. For a full game forecast of Nuggets vs. Warriors, as well as more NBA player props, visit SportsLine.

Points props

Nikola Jokic 28.5 (Over -123, Under -103)

Stephen Curry: 24.5 (Over -113, Under -113)

Top pick: Nikola Jokic Under 28.5 points (4 stars)

Jokic had arguably his best season in terms of overall production last season, which included setting a career high in points per game at 29.6. The SportsLine model expects him to go Under in his season opener, though, with a projection of 26.1. Jokic went Under this line in all but five of his 14 postseason games earlier this year.

Assists props

Nikola Jokic: 9.5 (Over +106, Under -138)

Stephen Curry: 5.5 (Over +113, Under -147)

Top pick: Stephen Curry Under 5.5 assists (3 stars)

Curry began the year with a win over the Lakers, dropping 23 points in Golden State's victory. He dished out four assists, which would be an Under on this line after he averaged 6.0 per game last season. The model projects him to have 4.8 assists on Thursday.

Rebounds props

Nikola Jokic: 11.5 (Over -103, Under -126)

Steph Curry: 4.5 (Over +114, Under -148)

Top pick: Nikole Jokic Over 11.5 rebounds (3.5 stars)

Jokic had one of his better rebounding seasons in 2024-25, pulling down 12.7 per contest. The model likes Jokic to clear 11.5 with a projection of 11.9 rebounds against the Warriors.