New York City FC will host Atlanta United FC in an MLS showdown on Thursday. NYCFC are 10th in the Eastern Conference standings and have won four of their last five matches. Atlanta sits 13th in the East despite their goal-scoring abilities, and won two straight games before falling 2-0 on the road to the New York Red Bulls their last time out.

Kickoff from Yankee Stadium in the Bronx is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The hosts are are -110 favorites (risk $110 to win $100) in the latest NYCFC vs. Atlanta United odds, while Atlanta are +250 underdogs. A draw is priced at +270, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Atlanta vs. NYCFC picks, you need to see what SportsLine's Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Eimer finished 2023 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert, posting a 248-234-12 (+25.93 units) record on SportsLine article picks. Eimer has been red-hot in 2025, posting a profit in multiple leagues, including the Premier League, Champions League, La Liga, and more. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Here are Eimer's best bets for NYCFC vs. Atlanta United on Thursday:

BTTS + Over 2.5 goals (-110)

NYCFC Over 1.5 Team Total (-125)

Both teams to score + Over 2.5 goals (-110)

The expert notes that Atlanta have scored more goals this season than the three teams immediately ahead of them in the standings, although they have also conceded goals in nine of their last 10 matches. BTTS has hit in five of the visitors' last seven games.

This bet is listed at -125 at FanDuel Sportsbook, and for new users taking advantage of the FanDuel promo code, good for $200 in Bonus Bets with a $5 winning wager.

NYCFC Over 1.5 Team Total (-125)

NYCFC have played well at home this season, with six of their seven victories this season taking place at Yankee Stadium. Eimer expects the home side's attack will come out swinging against a weak Atlanta defense. He is particularly impressed with Alonso Martin and Hannes Wolf, who have combined for 14 goals for NYCFC this season.

This bet is listed at -135 at BetMGM Sportsbook, where new users can get the latest BetMGM promo code good for up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses.

Want more soccer picks for Thursday, June 12?

You've seen Jon Eimer's best bets for Atlanta United vs. NYCFC. Now, get picks for every game from the experts who are tuned into professional soccer leagues all over the world.