New York City FC is set to host Toronto FC in an MLS showdown on Thursday evening. NYCFC are currently ninth in the MLS Eastern Conference standings, while Toronto sit 13th in the table. The hosts look to turn things around after falling 1-0 to Montreal their last time out, while Toronto looks to stay hot after a 3-0 victory against the Portland Timbers.

Kickoff from Yankee Stadium in the Bronx is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The hosts are -165 favorites (risk $165 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest NYCFC vs. Toronto FC odds, while Toronto are +400 underdogs. A draw is priced at +300, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Toronto FC vs. NYCFC picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton has to say.

Sutton was profitable across multiple leagues for SportsLine subscribers in 2023, including the Champions League, English Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup and more. He also finished 2022 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players.

Here are Sutton's best bets for NYCFC vs. Toronto FC on Thursday:

NYCFC money line (-160)

Under 2.5 goals (+110)

The home team was undefeated in five of their last six before losing to Montreal, and has won three of its past four home matches. The expert adds that NYCFC won the reverse fixture in Toronto 1-0 and thinks they will have similar success on their home turf on Thursday.



"NYCFC held Toronto without a single shot on target in the reverse fixture, and they've conceded just 21 goals this season, tied for the second-fewest in the Eastern Conference," Sutton said. "Toronto, meanwhile, has scored one goal or less in four of their last five fixtures, so I'm backing NYCFC to win a low-scoring affair on Thursday."



