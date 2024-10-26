No. 8 LSU vs. No. 14 Texas A&M: Preview and best bets

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

WHO No. 8 LSU Tigers at No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies WHEN Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET WHERE Kyle Field | College Station, TX HOW ABC

Two of the hottest college football teams in the country meet in an SEC showdown on Saturday night. Kyle Field hosts the matchup when the Texas A&M Aggies welcome the LSU Tigers to College Station. Both teams rank in the top 15 of the country, with impressive winning streaks entering this contest between the last two unbeaten SEC programs.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $300 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Wins + 3 Free Months Of NBA League Pass Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. After 3 months free trial, the full price of League Pass will be automatically charged monthly; cancel anytime. NBA League Pass – local blackout restrictions appply. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. Limit 1 pass per customer. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

LSU is 6-1 overall and 3-0 in conference play this season, entering this game on a six-game winning streak. The Tigers lost a one-possession game to USC in the opener but, since then, Brian Kelly’s team owns victories over South Carolina, UCLA, Ole Miss, and Arkansas. LSU also has the edge in the all-time series against Texas A&M, posting a 36-23-3 overall mark.

On the other side, Texas A&M is also on a six-game winning streak. The Aggies lost the opener in competitive fashion to a College Football Playoff contender in Notre Dame, but Texas A&M is now 6-1 overall and 4-0 against SEC competition. Texas A&M has wins over Missouri and Florida, with impressive two-way performances in recent days.

Most online sportsbooks have the spread for this game right around a pick ’em, with FanDuel Sportsbook favoring the Aggies by 1.5 points.

Why bet on LSU

LSU’s offense is both talented and productive. The Tigers have scored more than 29 points in six consecutive games, and LSU is averaging more than 34 points and 450 total yards per game in 2024. LSU is converting 49.5 percent of its third down attempts this season and, led by junior quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, the Tigers have the No. 2 passing offense in the SEC.

Nussmeier is an emerging candidate for the 2024 Heisman Trophy, and he is averaging 332.8 passing yards per game in his last four outings. That pushes his total production to 2,222 passing yards and 18 touchdowns in seven games. LSU also has a bevy of talented skill position players, with Nussmeier’s steady hand guiding an explosive group.

On the other side, LSU’s defense is playing quite well. The Tigers have allowed fewer than 21 points per game in the last four outings, and Texas A&M is limited in its passing attack. The Aggies have generated only 186.1 passing yards per game this season. LSU also has star power on defense, with senior defensive end Bradyn Swinson ranking No. 2 in the SEC with seven sacks. Sophomore linebacker Whit Meeks is also tied for the conference lead with 68 tackles, including 27 in the last two games combined.

Why bet on Texas A&M

The Aggies will have the benefit of a raucous crowd at Kyle Field, where Texas A&M is 23-6 overall since the beginning of the 2020 season. Texas A&M also has the superior defense on paper, with the Aggies giving up 17.7 points per contest. No team has scored more than 24 points against Texas A&M this season, and passing defense is a documented strength. The Aggies have allowed an ugly 54.3 percent pass completion rate, with only nine touchdown passes allowed compared to eight interceptions.

Meanwhile, LSU’s defense is far from elite. The Tigers have yielded the third-most total yards (358.6 per game) in the SEC this season. LSU also has the conference’s second-worst pass defense on paper, with the Tigers giving up more than 240 yards per game through the air. Texas A&M has been able to protect its quarterback at a high level, allowing only seven sacks in seven games, and that helps to provide a strong baseline.

Texas A&M also brings an elite rushing attack into this game on offense. The Aggies are averaging 218.6 rushing yards per game and leading the SEC with 5.4 yards per carry. Junior running back Le’Veon Moss is No. 2 in SEC with 674 rushing yards, and he is averaging 6.4 yards per carry in 2024. Moss also has five touchdowns in the last two games combined, and he is a threat to find the end zone on any touch.

Best bet for LSU vs. Texas A&M: LSU +1.5 (-110, FanDuel)