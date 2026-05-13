One of the biggest story lines entering the 2026 PGA Championship on Thursday at Aronimink Golf Club outside Philadelphia is whether American Jordan Spieth can become the seventh player overall to complete the career Grand Slam and second in about 13 months after Rory McIlroy did it at the 2025 Masters.

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The 32-year-old Spieth won his third and last major at the 2017 British Open – his other two came back-to-back in 2015 at the Masters and U.S. Open, back when the PGA Championship was held last in the Grand Slam schedule instead of second. (McIlroy this week tries to become the first player to win back-to-back majors since.)

This marks Spieth's 10th try to complete the Slam, but he's a +6300 longer shot at DraftKings after opening +4000 months ago. Gene Sarazen completed it on his first try in 1953, Ben Hogan on his first try in 1953, Gary Player on his third in 1965, Jack Nicklaus on his third in 1966, Tiger Woods on his first in 2000 and McIlroy on his 11th in April 2025 at Augusta.

DraftKings notable fallers since market first opened

Bryson DeChambeau: +1000 to +1850

Collin Morikawa: +2200 to +3900

Justin Thomas: +2000 to +4900

Viktor Hovland: +3000 to +5900

Jordan Spieth: +4000 to +6300

Chris Gotterup: +4000 to +6600

Hideki Matsuyama: +5000 to +8200

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Spieth is one of 11 golfers with exactly three legs of the Slam and one of three without the PGA Championship, alongside Arnold Palmer and Tom Watson. Spieth's best result in this event was second in his stellar 2015 season, three shots behind Aussie Jason Day at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

And it appears Spieth is getting further away from his goal and not closer. Since a tie for third in 2019, he hasn't been better than 30th in the PGA Championship and the Texas native missed the cut last year at Quail Hollow following rounds of 76-68. Spieth's last PGA Tour win was at the RBC Heritage in April 2022. He has no Top 10s this year but five Top 20s, including at the Masters, and was T-51 last week at the Truist Championship.

Spieth has reiterated his belief that he is close to rediscovering his best form and recently changed his driver, 3-wood and golf ball as part of a reset. His last Top 10 at a major was a T-4 at the 2023 Masters.

"If you look at the stats, yeah, it's a Whac-a-Mole situation because I have had weeks where I'm leading in putting, weeks where I'm leading in driving, weeks where I am leading in ball striking, and then I just haven't been able to kind of put them all together," he said Monday. "I went on a run of feeling like I was contending or having a good chance of contending at every major for a number of years, and then it was periodic, and I feel like I'm close to being able to go back to doing that again."

To finish as top American this week, Spieth is priced at +3000, with of course world No. 1 and defending champion Scottie Scheffler as the clear +220 favorite. This is only the second major championship that Aronimink, a par 70 at 7,400 yards, will host after the 1962 PGA Championship won by Player. The course has hosted a few regular Tour events since then, last the 2018 BMW Championship as part of the FedExCup playoffs won by Keegan Bradley. Spieth was T-55. All of the Top-5 finishers from that BMW are in this field.

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One trend certainly working in Spieth favor is that an American has won the Wanamaker Trophy each of the past 10 years and one doing so Sunday is the -142 favorite. But eight of the past nine major champions overall were among the top-five betting favorites to win, and Spieth is nowhere near that. The lone major winners since 2024 with pre-event odds outside those favorites was JJ Spaun at the 2025 U.S. Open, when he was tied as the 38th favorite.

The past nine PGA Championship winners have been golfers who currently have multiple majors. Seven of those nine entered the tournament inside the world top 15. Spieth is 51st. At FanDuel, he is -225 to make the cut and +156 to miss. I could see a Top 20 finish at +280 but likely no better. Spieth is -120 in a head-to-head with Patrick Reed (-110) and tees off at 8:40 a.m. ET on Thursday in a star-studded trio with McIlroy and Jon Rahm.

Weather shouldn't be an issue this week. Only highs around 66 Thursday with 15% chance of rain, but the rest of the weekend looks warmer and dry. If there is a playoff, it will be three-hole aggregate and played on Nos. 10, 17 and 18. Then it's sudden death on 18. The last PGA Championship playoff was in 2022 when Justin Thomas beat Will Zalatoris in Tulsa.