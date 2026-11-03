Teams on opposite ends of the MAC standings get this year's midweek MACtion underway on Tuesday when the Ohio Bobcats travel to take on the Akron Zips. Ohio (6-2) is the MAC's only undefeated team in conference play (4-0), while Akron is the league's only team without a conference win as the Zips are 1-7 (0-4 MAC). Despite Ohio's overall success, the Bobcats are just 4-4 against the spread, opening the door for the Zips to keep this one within the two-score line. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at Akron's InfoCision Stadium. The Bobcats are 14.5-point favorites, while the over/under is 51.5 in the latest Ohio vs. Akron odds. Before making any Akron vs. Ohio picks, check out the Ohio vs. Akron predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Buffalo vs. Miami (Ohio) odds

Ohio vs. Akron spread Ohio -14.5 Ohio vs. Akron over/under 51.5 points Ohio vs. Akron money line Ohio -588, Akron +460 Ohio vs. Akron picks See picks at SportsLine Ohio vs. Akron streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Ohio vs. Akron predictions

After simulating Akron vs. Ohio 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 51.5 points at betting apps and the best college football betting sites. The Over has been the clear trend for Akron as the Zips have struggled defensively. They've seen their last two games clear the total and five of eight overall. Akron ranks 13th in the conference in scoring defense, while Ohio is second in scoring offense, opening a path for plenty of points to be scored by the Bobcats.

Akron's offense hasn't been particulary strong the year, but the Zips have hit at least 20 points in two of their last three, so they are equipped to contribute to the scoring as well.

The computer is calling for 54 combined points as the Over is the value side 61% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Ohio vs. Akron picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Akron vs. Ohio, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 80-77 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It entered Week 10 on a 80-77 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites.