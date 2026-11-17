The Ohio Bobcats (7-3, 5-1 MAC) will look to take another step towards the MAC title game when they face the Ball State Cardinals (3-7, 2-4 MAC) during Tuesday night MACtion on CBS Sports Network. The Bobcats are in a four-way tie atop the MAC standings, with the top two teams advancing to the title game. Ohio can't clinch a spot this week, but a loss would be extremely damaging to its chances. Ball State, meanwhile, isn't playing for much beyond pride at this juncture, though the Cardinals have covered in five of their last six overall. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at Ohio's Peden Stadium. The Bobcats are 10-point favorites, while the over/under is 50.5 in the latest Ohio vs. Ball State odds. Before making any Ball State vs. Ohio picks, check out the Ohio vs. Ball State predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated this game 10,000 times.

Ohio vs. Ball State odds

Ohio vs. Ball State spread Ohio -10 Ohio vs. Ball State over/under 50.5 points Ohio vs. Ball State money line Ohio -400, Ball State +325 Ohio vs. Ball State picks See picks at SportsLine Ohio vs. Ball State streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after depositing $10:

Top Ohio vs. Ball State predictions

After simulating Ball State vs. Ohio 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 50.5 points at betting apps. The Over has been the clear trend for Ball State this season. The Cardinals are 7-2 to that side of the total overall, including a 5-1 trend to the Over on the road and a 3-0 Over mark in games where the line is less than 50.

It's not surprising since Ball State has the worst scoring defense in the MAC, giving up 34.1 points per game, more than 2 points more than any other team in the league. Ohio, meanwhile, ranks second in the MAC in scoring at 28.1 points per game. Ball State isn't too far behind at 21.3, so there are plenty of ingredients that could push this matchup into the 50s or beyond.

The computer is calling for 53 combined points as the Over is the value pick 59% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Ball State vs. Ohio picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Ohio vs. Ball State, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's simulated this matchup 10,000 times.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is coming off a solid Week 11 performance, going 4-1 on top-rated college football picks against the spread at betting sites. Anyone following its picks at college football betting sites saw strong returns.