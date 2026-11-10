The Ohio Bobcats look to stay perfect in conference play when they battle the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks in the Battle of the Bricks in a key Mid-American Conference matchup on Tuesday night. Ohio is coming off a 28-20 win at Akron, while Miami dropped a 34-31 decision to Buffalo on Nov. 3. The Bobcats (7-2, 5-0 MAC), who have won six in a row, are 3-2 on the road this season. The RedHawks (5-4, 3-2 MAC), who are fifth in the conference, are 3-2 on their home field in 2026. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET at Fred C. Yager Stadium in Oxford, Ohio. Miami (Ohio) leads the all-time series 56-44-2. The Bobcats are 1.5-point favorites, with the over/under at 47.5 in the latest Ohio vs. Miami (Ohio) odds. Before making any Ohio vs. Miami (Ohio) picks, check out the Ohio vs. Miami (Ohio) predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Ohio vs. Miami (Ohio) odds

Ohio vs. Miami (Ohio) spread Ohio -1.5 Ohio vs. Miami (Ohio) over/under 47.5 points Ohio vs. Miami (Ohio) money line Ohio -110, Miami (Ohio) +100 Ohio vs. Miami (Ohio) picks See picks at SportsLine Ohio vs. Miami (Ohio) streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after depositing $10:

Top Ohio vs. Miami (Ohio) predictions

After simulating Ohio vs. Miami (Ohio) 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 47.5 points at betting apps and the best college football betting sites. The Over has hit in five of the last nine head-to-head matchups. It has also hit in seven of the past 10 RedHawks games. Both teams have proven they can put up points this season. Ohio is second in the league in scoring at 29.4 points per game, while Miami (Ohio) is third at 27.4.

The model projects that Ohio quarterback Nick Poulos will throw for more than 160 yards and one touchdown. He has thrown for 978 yards and seven touchdowns on the season. Miami (Ohio) quarterback Caleb Heavner is projected to throw for over 190 yards and one score. He has thrown for 769 yards and four touchdowns in parts of eight games.

The computer is calling for 50 combined points as the Over is the value side 59% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Ohio vs. Miami (Ohio) picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Ohio vs. Miami (Ohio), and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that simulates each game 10,000 times, and find out.