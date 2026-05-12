The Ohio Casino Control Commission has moved to prohibit credit cards as a means of deposit for online sportsbooks, proposing an amendment to state gaming rules for a ban that could take effect as soon as late summer 2026.

The public comment period on the proposal closes Friday, May 15, and if it gets through a public hearing and legislative review without major objections, the rule would affect Ohio sports betting within a couple of months.

Many of the top sportsbooks and betting apps have been moving to ban credit cards in recent years, with Caesars Sportsbook being the latest to make the move this month. FanDuel and BetMGM also enacted a ban on credit cards in March, with bet365 following a month later. DraftKings has not allowed the use of credit cards for online wagering since 2025, and Fanatics has never accepted them as a deposit method.

Ohio would join at least nine states with similar bans after Virginia enacted its own credit card prohibition last month. The Ohio ban targets credit cards only, with debit cards (the most common method), ACH transfers and wire transfers still permitted. Other states have legislation in the works to ban credit card deposits, with Colorado, Maryland and New Jersey all having proposals on the table this year for consumer protection bills that include the credit card prohibition.

Lawmakers and sportsbooks are concerned that bettors who aren't careful could accumulate a lot of personal debt by wagering money they don't have. Sportsbooks have often taken the lead when it comes to responsible gaming and offer many tools to help users who might have a problem. Gaming limits, timeout options and activity alerts, as well as live chat features at some outlets, are aimed at helping gamblers maintain healthy wagering habits.

After the comment period closes this week, a public hearing will be held before the proposal is sent to a state legislative panel for review. If that process does not encounter too much pushback or uncover unforeseen problems, the ban could take effect later this summer.

Ohio sports betting officially launched in 2023 after it was legalized in 2021, with both mobile sports betting and in-person wagering at the state's four casinos allowed. It was the 33rd state to legalize sports betting, and that number has since increased to 39 states, plus Washington D.C.

In April, lawmakers proposed the "Save Ohio Sports Act," which includes two bills that would also outlaw credit card deposits but would go much further. The act is composed of two bills and would also ban all mobile betting and bonus bets promotions, and wagering on college sports would be prohibited. The consumer protections portion would also prohibit prop betting, parlay bets and live wagering because of integrity and responsible gaming concerns.

Rep. Johnathan Newman, one of the three lawmakers who introduced the act, made reference to Guardians pitchers Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz, who were indicted by federal prosecutors in November for allegedly taking bribes to throw rigged pitches during MLB games. Newman cited them as examples of players who were manipulated by bettors and gained financially for allegedly affecting the outcome of wagers.

The "Save Ohio Sports Act" would need to be approved by both the Ohio House and Senate before it could be signed into law by Gov. Mike DeWine. There is plenty of opposition, as the OCCC says approximately $1 billion in taxable revenue was brought in from sports betting in 2025. DeWine has called legalizing sports betting the biggest mistake he has made as governor, with his concern mostly stemming from its effect on student-athletes, but he has not indicated whether he supports the "Save Ohio Sports Act."