No. 4 Ohio State travels to Bloomington for one of the most compelling Big Ten matchups of the 2026 season, visiting defending national champion Indiana. The Buckeyes (5-1) arrive with quarterback Julian Sayin and receiver Jeremiah Smith, both Heisman contenders, looking for a statement win against a top-10 team. No. 5 Indiana (6-0) turned to TCU transfer quarterback Josh Hoover, who has kept the Hoosiers undefeated this season despite some close calls.

The Hoosiers beat Ohio State 13-10 in the Big Ten title game last year for their first win in the series since 1988. Ohio State running back Ja'Kobi Jackson is among the players ruled out for the Buckeyes. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for noon ET at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. The Buckeyes are 3-point road favorites in the latest Ohio State vs. Indiana odds, with the over/under at 50.5 points. Before making any Indiana vs. Ohio State picks, check out the Ohio State vs. Indiana predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Ohio State vs. Indiana odds

Ohio State vs. Indiana spread Ohio State -3 Ohio State vs. Indiana over/under 50.5 points Ohio State vs. Indiana money line Ohio State -152, Indiana +135 Ohio State vs. Indiana picks See picks at SportsLine Ohio State vs. Indiana streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Ohio State vs. Indiana predictions

After simulating Ohio State vs. Indiana 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 50.5 points at betting apps. Ohio State's offense has been dynamic with Sayin under center, and despite Indiana playing a more conservative home style under Hoover, the model projects both units to generate enough production to push the combined score past the current total. The Buckeyes bring a high-powered attack into Memorial Stadium that has shown the ability to put up points in conference play, while Indiana's offense has stayed efficient through three games and should keep pace in what figures to be a competitive Big Ten contest.

Ohio State's last game went Over the total, and three of their last four games have gone Over the total. Two of Indiana's last three games have gone Over the total.

SportsLine's model is projecting 51 combined points in this one, making the Over the value 51% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Ohio State vs. Indiana picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in 60% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Ohio State vs. Indiana, and which side of the spread hits 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 48-40 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It enters Week 7 on a 48-40 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning more than $400 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.