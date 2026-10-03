No. 5 Ohio State bounced back from a 24-23 road loss at Texas with a dominant 42-19 win over Illinois in Week 4 behind junior quarterback Julian Sayin. Now the Buckeyes (3-1) travel to Iowa City as heavy road favorites in Week 5. Iowa (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) has been one of the early-season surprises of 2026, going 4-0, including a statement 20-19 road victory as time expired at Michigan last week, with senior quarterback Hank Brown operating Kirk Ferentz's offense effectively. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after depositing $10:

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa, on CBS and Paramount+. Ohio State is a 14.5-point favorite in the latest Ohio State vs. Iowa odds, while the over/under is 45.5 points. Before making any Ohio State vs. Iowa picks, check out the Ohio State vs. Iowa predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Ohio State vs. Iowa odds

Ohio State vs. Iowa spread Ohio State -14.5 Ohio State vs. Iowa over/under 45.5 points Ohio State vs. Iowa money line Ohio State -625, Iowa +490 Ohio State vs. Iowa picks See picks at SportsLine Ohio State vs. Iowa streaming Paramount+

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Top Ohio State vs. Iowa predictions

After simulating Ohio State vs. Iowa 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Under 45.5 points at betting apps. Iowa's last game went Under the total and three of the last four games have gone Under the total for the Hawkeyes this season.



Iowa's defense has been stingy all season, allowing just 16 points in its opener against Northern Illinois and 13 points at Iowa State, and Kirk Ferentz's teams have a long history of grinding out low-scoring affairs at Kinnick Stadium. The model projects Iowa to keep this game close defensively and limit Ohio State's scoring opportunities in a controlled, slow-paced environment. The advanced model calls for 44 combined points to be scored as the Under hits 52% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Ohio State vs. Iowa picks

In addition to going Under on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Ohio State vs. Iowa, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 34-25 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It enters Week 5 on a 32-24 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning nearly $600 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.