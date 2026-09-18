Ohio State, still stung by blowing a 23-3 lead at Texas, hosts Kent State in one of the early kickoff on the Week 3 college football schedule on Saturday. The sixth-ranked Buckeyes dropped from No. 1 after that Week 2 collapse. Kent State (1-1) crushed Wofford after a 57-0 loss at South Carolina. Julian Sayin and Jeremiah Smith still give Ohio State one of the nation's most explosive offenses. The Golden Flashes are 0-3 all-time against Ohio State; the last meeting was a 66-0 wipeout in 2014. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

Kickoff is set for noon ET at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. The Buckeyes are 52.5-point favorites in the latest Ohio State vs. Kent State odds. The over/under for total points is 59.5. Before making any Kent State vs. Ohio State picks, check out the Kent State vs. Ohio State predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 33-21 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks on betting sites since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kent State vs. Ohio State. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Ohio State vs. Kent State:

Kent State vs. Ohio State spread Ohio State -52.5 Kent State vs. Ohio State over/under 59.5 points Kent State vs. Ohio State money line N/A Kent State vs. Ohio State picks See picks at SportsLine Kent State vs. Ohio State streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Kent State vs. Ohio State predictions

After simulating Ohio State vs. Kent State 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Under (59.5 points) at betting apps. Kent State was overwhelmed 57-0 at unranked South Carolina, so it is unlikely that its offense is going to accomplish much against a top-tier and angry Buckeyes defense?

Ohio State has something to prove and may not have much time for mercy after blowing a 20-point lead vs. Texas. Julian Sayin threw for 278 yards in that defeat. We could look closer at the Buckeyes' 56-3 rout of Ball State in Week 1 as what to better expect. In that one, the offense racked up 671 yards.

The simulations average out to Sayin finishing with 284 yards and 2.5 TDs, with Smith catching 6.5 passes for 102 yards. The model projects 59 combined points as the Under clears in just over 50% of the simulations. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Kent State vs. Ohio State picks

In addition to going Under on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 80% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Kent State vs. Ohio State, and which side of the spread hits nearly 80% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 33-21 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks, and find out.