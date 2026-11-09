The Ohio State Buckeyes will look to make it two wins in a row when they take on the Marshall Thundering Herd in a non-conference men's basketball matchup on Monday night. Marshall is coming off an 81-76 loss to Toledo on Saturday, while Ohio State defeated Youngstown State 89-65 on Friday. The Thundering Herd (1-1), who tied for second in the Sun Belt Conference at 11-7 and were 19-13 overall in 2025-26, are playing their first road game of the year. The Buckeyes (1-1), who finished eighth in the Big Ten at 12-8 and were 21-13 overall a year ago, are 1-0 on their home court. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff from Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio, is at 6 p.m. ET. Ohio State is a 25.5-point favorite in the latest Marshall vs. Ohio State odds, while the over/under is 162.5. Before making any Marshall vs. Ohio State picks, check out the Marshall vs. Ohio State predictions from the SportsLine projection model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 2 of the 2026-27 season on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks on betting sites dating back to 2025, and is on a 28-22 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anybody following on college basketball betting sites has seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Marshall vs. Ohio State and just revealed its betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for Ohio State vs. Marshall:

Marshall vs. Ohio State spread: Ohio State -25.5 Marshall vs. Ohio State over/under: 162.5 points Marshall vs. Ohio State money line: Ohio State -7692, Marshall +3500 Marshall vs. Ohio State picks: See picks at SportsLine Marshall vs. Ohio State streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 deposit:

Top Ohio State vs. Marshall predictions

After evaluating Marshall vs. Ohio State from every angle, the model is going Under on the total (162.5 points) on the best betting apps. Both teams are coming off an Under in the prior game. Marshall and Toledo cobined for 157 points, while Ohio State and Youngstown State combined for 154.

The model projects just one Marshall player to score in double figures, with Noah Otshudi projected to score nearly 14 points on average. It says three Buckeyes will score at least 12 points -- John Mobley Jr., Amare Bynum and Jimmie Williams.

The model has the Under hitting 53% of the time. See the Marshall vs. Ohio State spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Marshall vs. Ohio State picks

In addition to going Under, the model also says one side of the spread hits in 70% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks.

So who wins Marshall vs. Ohio State, and which side of the spread hits 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Marshall vs. Ohio State spread to back, all from the model on an 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to 2025, and find out.



