Two of the top 10 winningest programs in college football history will meet on Saturday as the Ohio State Buckeyes visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers for a Big Ten showdown. The Buckeyes (7-3, 5-2 Big Ten) bounced back from consecutive defeats with a Saturday win over Northwestern in which Jeremiah Smith became the Big Ten's all-time leader in receiving yards. Smith is the -220 favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. The Cornhuskers (6-4, 3-4 Big Ten) ended a four-game losing streak with a Week 11 victory over Rutgers, 31-0, which was Nebraska's first conference shutout since 2003. Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin remains out with an elbow injury. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for noon ET at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. The Buckeyes are 3.5-point favorites per the latest Nebraska vs. Ohio State odds, while the over/under is 41.5 points. Before making any Ohio State vs. Nebraska picks, check out the Nebraska vs. Ohio State predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times.

Ohio State vs. Nebraska odds

Nebraska vs. Ohio State spread Ohio State -3.5 Nebraska vs. Ohio State over/under 41.5 points Nebraska vs. Ohio State money line Ohio State -175, Nebraska +155 Nebraska vs. Ohio State picks See picks at SportsLine Nebraska vs. Ohio State streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Ohio State vs. Nebraska predictions

After simulating Nebraska vs. Ohio State 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 41.5 points at betting apps. Each of the last two Buckeyes games eclipsed the total, while the Over sports a sterling 9-4 record in Nebraska home games since the start of last year. This will be the programs' fifth all-time meeting in Nebraska, and the previous four averaged 57.3 combined points.

These are two of the top-6 scoring offense in the Big Ten, albeit they do it in different ways. OSU leads the conference in passing yards, while Nebraska ranks second in the Big Ten in rushing yards. Each program ranks among the top three Big Ten teams in total yards per game. Smith is forecasted to top 100 yards for Ohio State, but the Huskers counter on the ground, averaging more yards per carry. The model projects 49 combined points in this one as the Over hits 67% of the time in an A-rated pick. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Nebraska vs. Ohio State picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Ohio State vs. Nebraska, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Nebraska vs. Ohio State spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is coming off an impressive 4-1 week on top-rated spread picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is coming off a solid Week 11 performance, going 4-1 on top-rated college football picks against the spread at betting sites. Anyone following its picks at college football betting sites saw strong returns.