A Big Ten showdown is set as Northwestern arrived on Friday before the ground stoppage in Columbus to face No. 20 Ohio State on Saturday. The Wildcats (6-3) have covered the spread in five of eight games this season, while the Buckeyes (6-3), hosting at the Horseshoe, are looking to get right in front of their home crowd after dropping two straight. Luke Fahey will get another start at quarterback for the Buckeyes with Julian Sayin still out indefinitely. Nicco Marchiol is expected to start in place of Aidan Chiles for Northwestern. Ohio State running back Ja'Kobi Jackson (foot) remains out as well. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for noon ET at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. The Buckeyes are 14-point favorites, while the over/under is 45.5 in the latest Northwestern vs. Ohio State odds, down two points from the opening line. Before making any Ohio State vs. Northwestern picks, check out the Ohio State vs. Northwestern predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times.

Northwestern vs. Ohio State odds

Northwestern vs. Ohio State spread Ohio State -14 Northwestern vs. Ohio State over/under 45.5 points Northwestern vs. Ohio State money line Ohio State -549, Northwestern +460 Northwestern vs. Ohio State picks See picks at SportsLine Northwestern vs. Ohio State streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Ohio State vs. Northwestern predictions

After simulating Northwestern vs. Ohio State 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 45.5 points at betting apps. Northwestern has gone to the Over in six of nine games this season, while Ohio State sits at 5-4 to the Over, giving both programs a lean toward higher-scoring contests.



Northwestern's last game on the road went Over the total and Ohio State's last game at home went Over the total. The total of 44.5 is set low enough that the model projects enough offensive production, even with backup quarterbacks, on both sides to push past the number.

The model projects 50 combined points in this one as the Over hits 65% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Northwestern vs. Ohio State picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Northwestern vs. Ohio State, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Northwestern vs. Ohio State spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that simulates every game 10,000 times, and find out.