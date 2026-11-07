A Big Ten matchup in the Week 10 college football schedule has the No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes hosting the No. 23 Oregon Ducks on CBS and Paramount+. The Buckeyes (6-2, 4-1 Big Ten) saw a five-game win streak come to an end at the hands of an unranked USC squad, 30-18, on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Ducks (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) are coming off a 34-26 upset of then-No. 20 Northwestern in Week 9. Both teams have seen their starting quarterbacks sidelined, with Julian Sayin (arm) out for Ohio State and Dante Moore (concussion) injured for Oregon. Ohio State receiver Brandon Inniss is listed as doubtful. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET from Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. The Buckeyes are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Oregon vs. Ohio State odds. The over/under for total points is 44.5. Before making any Ohio State vs. Oregon picks, check out the Oregon vs. Ohio State predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Ohio State vs. Oregon odds

Oregon vs. Ohio State spread Ohio State -7.5 Oregon vs. Ohio State over/under 44.5 points Oregon vs. Ohio State money line Ohio State -294, Oregon +245 Oregon vs. Ohio State picks See picks at SportsLine Oregon vs. Ohio State streaming Paramount+



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Top Ohio State vs. Oregon predictions

After simulating Oregon vs. Ohio State 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 44.5 points at betting apps. Each of the last four meetings have been high-scoring affairs as they all eclipsed 60 combined points. The total has been eclipsed in all four Buckeyes home games in 2026, as well as in two of three road games for the Ducks. Additionally, the Over sports a 5-1 record over Oregon's last six as an underdog.

Despite both teams missing their starting QBs, their respective backups didn't hold back either offense a week ago. Oregon's Dylan Raiola had 336 yards and 3 touchdowns through the air, while true freshman Luke Fahey had 260 yards, 1 touchdown and zero turnovers in a hostile environment at USC. Those two are projected for over 500 combined passing yards on Saturday, and given the scoring trends in this series' history, the model foresees the Over hitting in 56% of sims. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Oregon vs. Ohio State picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in over 60% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Ohio State vs. Oregon, and which side of the spread hits over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Oregon vs. Ohio State spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that simulates every game 10,000 times, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It entered Week 10 with an 80-77 record on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites this season.