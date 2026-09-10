A marquee showdown of top-5 teams highlights Week 2 of the college football season, as Arch Manning, Cam Coleman and the fourth-ranked Texas Longhorns host Jeremiah Smith, Julian Sayin and the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes. Texas had 360 pass yards in a 59-7 win over Texas State. OSU piled up nearly 700 total yards in their opening 56-3 win over Ball State. This game could set the national title conversation early. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET from Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin. The Longhorns are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Ohio State vs. Texas odds, marking the first time in 33 games that the Buckeyes are underdogs. The over/under is 49.5 points, an increase of 2 points since opening at 47.5. Before making any Texas vs. Ohio State picks, check out the Ohio State vs. Texas predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 33-20 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks on betting sites since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to even better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its college football betting picks could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Ohio State vs. Texas. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Texas vs. Ohio State:

Ohio State vs. Texas spread Texas -1.5 Ohio State vs. Texas over/under 49.5 points Ohio State vs. Texas money line Texas -121, Ohio State +102 Ohio State vs. Texas picks See picks at SportsLine Ohio State vs. Texas streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Ohio State vs. Texas predictions

After simulating Ohio State vs. Texas 10,000 times, SportsLine's model is going Under (49.5 points) at the best betting apps. The Over cashed in both of their Week 1 games, despite allowing a combined 10 points. That's because the offenses did what they wanted with each team finishing in the upper-50s in points.

Expect a chess match on Saturday in Austin. CBS Sports ranked each team has having one of the Top 10 defensive fronts. Ohio State ranked 12th in completion percentage allowed, too.

Last season these teams played twice. Ohio State won them both, 14-7 early in the season then 28-14 in the playoffs. Both those games finished well under the total as well. With both teams hunkering down in the biggest of games, SportsLine's model is projecting 43 combined points, making the Under the value pick as it is hitting more than 60% of the time in an A-rated pick. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Ohio State vs. Texas picks

In addition to going Under on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Ohio State vs. Texas, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 33-20 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks, and find out.