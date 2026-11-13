Ohio State and UConn meet Friday night at PeoplesBank Arena in one of the early marquee matchups of the 2026-27 college basketball season. The Huskies (3-0) have opened their season with three straight wins, while Ohio State (2-1) dropped a road game at BYU, 94-83, but has bounced back with two wins since. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. UConn is a 12.5-point favorite in the latest Ohio State vs. UConn odds, while the over/under is 147.5. Before making any UConn vs. Ohio State picks, check out the Ohio State vs. UConn predictions from the SportsLine projection model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 2 of the 2026-27 season on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks on betting sites dating back to 2025, and is on a 28-22 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anybody following on college basketball betting sites has seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Ohio State vs. UConn and just revealed its betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for Ohio State vs. UConn:

Ohio State vs. UConn spread: UConn -12.5 Ohio State vs. UConn over/under: 147.5 points Ohio State vs. UConn money line: UConn -847, Ohio State +660 Ohio State vs. UConn picks: See picks at SportsLine Ohio State vs. UConn streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Ohio State vs. UConn predictions

After evaluating Ohio State vs. UConn from every angle, the model is going Over on the total (147.5 points) on the best betting apps. Ohio State put up 83 points against BYU in its opener despite the loss. Ohio State's last game on the road went Over the total.

The model is projecting 150 points as the Over hits 60% of the time. See the Ohio State vs. UConn spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Ohio State vs. UConn picks

In addition to going Over, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks.

So who wins Ohio State vs. UConn, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model on an 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to 2025, and find out.



