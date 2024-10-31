Ohio State vs Penn State: Game preview and best bet

Who has the upper hand in this Big 10 conference showdown?

The Penn State Nittany Lions and Ohio State Buckeyes meet Saturday in the highest-profile edition of what has become the nation’s most dependable high-level matchup. No. 3 Penn State and No. 4 Ohio State are playing each other while both are ranked for the eighth straight season, the longest such active streak in the country. No other series tops even three straight seasons.

Interestingly, the last time these teams met without both being ranked was 2016. Penn State was unranked but got its last win in the matchup, over the No. 2 Buckeyes. Ohio State has won seven straight since.

This could be the best Penn State team of these past eight years. The Nittany Lions are 7-0, including a win over now-No. 24 Illinois and an eventual 28-13 thumping of Wisconsin in Madison last week.

Ohio State is 6-1, its only loss at now-No. 1 Oregon. However, the Buckeyes barely scraped past Nebraska last week, 21-17.

Ohio State is favored by just 3 over Penn State at DraftKings. The over-under is 45 at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Why bet on Penn State

Penn State’s best player – edge rusher Abdul Carter, who could be a top-three pick in the NFL Draft – is lined up right over a sudden Ohio State weakness. The Buckeyes’ starting (Josh Simmons) and backup (Zen Michalski) left tackles are hurt, sending their offensive line into disarray. Carter (9.5 tackles for loss, four sacks and three passes defended) could single-handedly wreck Ohio State’s offensive gameplan.

It’d help the Buckeyes if they could run the ball rather than trying to keep Carter from rushing the passer. But both Quinshon Judkins (10 carries for 29 yards) and Treveyon Henderson (10 carries for 25 yards) are coming off their worst games of the season vs. Nebraska.

Though it’s unclear whether Penn State starting quarterback Drew Allar will play, Beau Pribula looked good in relief last week (11-for-13 for 98 yards and a touchdown plus six carries for 28 yards). If nothing else, the uncertainty about Allar’s status will force Ohio State to plan for both Allar and the dual-threat Pribula.

Whichever quarterback plays, he’ll have weapons between running backs Nicholas Singleton (483 yards and three touchdowns rushing, 150 yards and four touchdowns receiving) and Kaytron Allen (509 yards and four touchdowns rushing) and tight end Tyler Warren (47 catches for 559 yards and four touchdowns).

Why bet on Ohio State

Ohio State’s defense has been elite. Only Oregon has scored more than 17 points against the Buckeyes.

Even if Pribula is a good backup, Allar (1,640 yards, 71% completion percentage, 12 touchdowns and four interceptions) is Penn State’s best quarterback. That’s why he’s the starter. Ohio State’s fourth ranked scoring defense could have a field day against a backup quarterback.

Ohio State quarterback Will Howard could open a stumbling run game by running more himself. He ran for 351 yards and nine touchdowns for Kansas State last year. This could be the game he’s asked to do more.

Judkins (520 yards and six touchdowns) could also perform better as he continues to recover from hand surgery.

Add receivers Jeremiah Smith (35 catches for 623 yards and eight touchdowns) and Emeka Egbuka (43 catches for 546 yards and six touchdowns), and the Buckeye offense could really be effective if the offensive line can hold up.

Best bet for Penn State vs. Ohio State

Penn State +1.5 in the first quarter (+160, FanDuel Sportsbook)

Ohio State is Penn State’s last ranked opponent of the regular season. For the Nittany Lions – who’ve gone 28-0 the last three years in games not against Michigan, Ohio State or Mississippi in last season’s Peach Bowl – this is a monumental opportunity. The State College crowd will be absolutely fired up. Penn State could definitely come out with plays specifically designed to target Ohio State’s deficiencies. There are lots of reasons to believe the Nittany Lions will take an early lead.

An alternative: The first quarter ends 0-0 (+420, FanDuel). Both defenses look better than the opposing offenses.