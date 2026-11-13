The No. 4 UConn Huskies host the Ohio State Buckeyes in a big-time, non-conference college basketball matchup on Friday night in Connecticut. The Huskies have opened the season 3-0, including an 85-77 win over defending champion Michigan. The Buckeyes are 2-1, including winners of two straight games. UConn is an 11.5-point favorite, with the over/under at 147.5. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 now and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Tipoff for UConn vs. Ohio State is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at PeoplesBank Arena in Harford, Connecticut. SportsLine's proven computer model has analyzed Ohio State vs. UConn and revealed its Ohio State vs. UConn prediction, and you can also read our college basketball betting preview for Friday's matchup. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 in trades:

Ohio State vs. UConn betting preview

UConn was the preseason No. 4-ranked team in the nation, and it has played up to its top-five expectations so far. The Huskies won their national championship game rematch against Michigan, 85-77, last Friday after losing last year's national championship. Sophomore guard Braylon Mullins leads UConn at 17.7 points per game, including scoring 23 points against Michigan. Senior guard Silas Demary Jr. is adding 14.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.

Ohio State is coming off its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2022. The Buckeyes went 21-13 last year and returns John Mobley Jr., its second-leading scorer, from last year. Mobley, a junior guard, is averaging 19.3 points and five assists per game this season. UConn and Ohio State haven't met since the 2016-17 season, when Ohio State won, 64-60, to even the all-time series at 2-2. UConn is an 11.5-point favorite in the UConn vs. Ohio State odds, while the over/under is 147.5. Claim $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Ohio State vs. UConn picks, best bets

Ohio State +11.5

Over 147.5 points

Ohio State +11.5

The Buckeyes are coming off an NCAA Tournament appearance last season, and they enter Friday off back-to-back victories this season. Ohio State defeated Marshall, 84-74, to improve to 2-1 on Monday, and its one loss this season came by exactly 11 points to No. 25 BYU in its season opener. John Mobley Jr., Ohio State's second-leading scorer last year, is averaging 19.3 points this season as he's off to a strong start. UConn has played only one game against a Power Five opponent, that being a Big Ten team as well in Michigan, and the Huskies won by only eight points. The model projects Ohio State to cover in 52% of simulations. Bet on UConn vs. Ohio State at bet365 with bonus code CBSBET365 and get $200 in bonus bets after betting $10:

Over 147.5 points

UConn is averaging 84.7 ppg this season, with Ohio State averaging 85.3 ppg, putting this game well Over a 147.5 points total based on their scoring averages alone. Both teams have scored against Power Five programs as well, with UConn scoring 85 points against Michigan and Ohio State scoring 83 points against BYU, and both those games had totals of more than 160 points scored, going significantly over this total. The model projects the Over to hit in 60.1% of simulations. Use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets when wagering on Ohio State vs. UConn:

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