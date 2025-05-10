The Edmonton Oilers will try to take a 3-0 series lead when they host the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3 of their 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs conference semifinal series on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl scored the game-winning goal in Game 2 to lift the Oilers to a 5-4 overtime victory and leave Sin City with a two-game lead in the series. Puck drop at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada is 9 p.m. ET.

Edmonton is a -130 favorite on the money line (risk $130 to win $100) in the latest Oilers vs. Golden Knights odds, while Vegas is a +110 underdog (risk $100 to win $166). The over/under for total goals scored is 6.5, and the Oilers are also -1.5 (+185) on the puck line.

Under 6.5 goals (-105)



The Over hit in Game 2, but the Under is 5-2-1 in the last eight meetings between these Pacific Division foes. Vegas netminder Adin Hill had a .902 save percentage on the road during the regular season and is expected to buckle down after allowing five goals on 37 shots in Game 2. The SportsLine model is projecting under 6.5 goals to be scored in well over 50% of simulations.

Connor McDavid over 1.5 points (-110)

No. 97 has registered 14 points (two goals, 12 assists) in eight playoff games and is on a six-game points streak. He tallied 54 points (14 goals, 40 assists) in 33 regular-season games at Rogers Place in his 2024-25 campaign.

