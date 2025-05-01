The Edmonton Oilers will try to punch their ticket to the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs when they host the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. Edmonton lost the first two games of the first-round series, but enter Game 6 with a 3-2 lead and a chance to advance on home ice. Puck drop from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada is set for 10 p.m. ET.

Edmonton is a -162 favorite on the money line (risk $162 to win $100) in the latest Oilers vs. Kings odds, while L.A. is a +136 underdog (risk $100 to win $136). The over/under for total goals scored is six, and the Oilers are also -1.5 (+157) on the puck line. Before making any Kings vs. Oilers picks, be sure to see the NHL predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

Oilers on the money line (-162)



It's difficult for a team to win four straight in the NHL playoffs, but the SportsLine projection model has Edmonton capturing victory on Thursday in well over 60% of simulations. The Oilers have won five of their last six games at Rogers Place including Games 3 and 4 against Los Angeles. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have combined for 20 points in five games and aren't expected to slow down.

Evander Kane over 2.5 shots on goal (+130)

Fans tuning in to watch the Oilers for the first time this year wouldn't be able to tell Kane missed the entire 2024-25 regular season due to injuries, surgeries and rehab. The polarizing forward has registered two goals and an assist in four games, helping to propel Edmonton's winning streak. He has tallied four or more shots on goal in three straight, and the prop bet for him to hit the Over in SOGs is listed at +130 odds at BetMGM Sportsbook.

Connor McDavid 2+ assists (+170)

The Oilers captain leads all skaters in the Stanley Cup playoffs with eight assists in five games. He has tallied two or more apples in six of his last 10 games including both home games against the Kings in this series. DraftKings Sportsbook lists this prop bet at +170.