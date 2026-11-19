I don't preview a ton of NHL games in this space before the playoffs because it's not a huge betting sport, but I'm a big fan and bettor on hockey, so I'll take the opportunity to do so when given the chance. And tonight,provides one of those chances with a possible Stanley Cup Finals preview, as historically hot Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers visit the Tampa Bay Lightning. Bet $5+ on any of tonight's NHL games to get $200 in bonus bets at DraftKings Sportsbook:

It's a 7:30 ET national streaming game on Disney + and Hulu from Benchmark International Arena in Tampa. It's a place I've been dozens of times, but not when it was called that. Edmonton is taking 84% of money-line handle via DraftKings and 62% of wagers at +120. The total of 6.5 is taking heavy Over leans.

The three current favored Stanley Cup Finals matchups at FanDuel all include Carolina from the Eastern Conference, and that should be the case. The Hurricanes are defending Cup champions and their 34 points are most in the East. They are +1800 to meet the Avalanche, Wild and Oilers in the Finals. Down at +3300 is Oilers-Lightning.

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Oilers vs. Lightning NHL same-game parlay

Tampa Bay money line

Both to score 2+ goals

DraftKings SGP price: +147 (subject to change)

We get to see two of the great players of their generation face off tonight in Edmonton's Connor McDavid and Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov. McDavid has won just about every major NHL award in his career possible – even a Conn Smythe Trophy in 2024 as playoff MVP despite the Oilers losing in seven to the Florida Panthers in the Finals.

McDavid is the massive -400 favorite to win a fourth career Hart Trophy as regular-season MVP after getting two more points Tuesday in a 5-2 win at Florida. It was the Oilers' sixth straight win as they improved to an astonishing 10-0-1 on the road. That shootout loss came in New Jersey back on Nov. 3. Edmonton is only the fifth team in NHL history to record 10 road wins in a single season in 11 games or fewer. The last do to it was the 2023-24 Los Angeles Kings.

It's rare to see such a big MVP favorite in November, but McDavid has a 23-game point streak to open the season, tied with Wayne Gretzky for the fourth-longest in NHL history. Gretzky (51 and 30), Mats Sundin (30) and Mario Lemieux (28) are the only players with longer streaks. McDavid leads the league by a mile with 55 points and has 28 in 11 road games. That 2.54-point-per-game road average has McDavid on pace for 106 road points, which would pass Gretzky (104 in 1985-86 and 1984-85) for the most in a single campaign.

Keep in mind that the NHL switched from an 82-game to 84-game regular season this year. Gretzky is the only player to have 200 points in a season and did it four times: 215 points in 1985-86, 212 in '81-82, 208 in '84-85 and 205 in '83-84. McDavid is on pace for 202.4 points. That he reaches 200, which I highly doubt, is +2200 and that he breaks Gretzky's mark of 215 is +10000.

Let's not forget about McDavid's unbelievable wingman Leon Draisaitl, who is second in the league with 44 points and tied for first with 21 goals. He had an assist Tuesday to extend a points streak to 10 games for the 12th time in his Hall of Fame career. That's tied with Peter Stastny for the second-most by a player born outside North America, behind Kucherov (13).

McDavid and Draisaitl can become the first set of teammates with 100 combined points through 24 games of a season since Penguins legends Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr (108) in 1995-96. McDavid is an absurd -425 for a point tonight, while Draisaitl is the game's +125 anytime goalscoring favorite.

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The Russian Kucherov has not backed off his trade demands, but at least he's playing through that, unlike Dylan Larkin in Detroit. General manager Julien BriseBois has said he's not trading the two-time and reigning Hart Trophy winner and if he leaves as an unrestricted free agent this summer, so be it.

Kucherov leads Atlantic Division co-leader Tampa Bay with 30 points and had two assists in his 900th career game Tuesday, a 5-2 win over Washington. He now sits at 1,153 points, and only three players born outside North America had as many through the 900-game milestone.

Kucherov is +145 for a goal tonight. The Lightning got two key forwards back from injury in Brayden Point and Anthony Cirelli, with Point having an assist and Cirelli a goal. However, another forward in Brandon Hagel (13G, 11A) missed it with a lower-body injury and is questionable tonight. Arguably Edmonton's top forward outside of McDavid and Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (4G, 7A) has missed the past two. He's also iffy.

The Bolts have won six of eight, and I'd sure expect former Vezina winner Andrei Vasilevskiy in net for this marquee matchup. He's now 7-1-0 on home ice with a 1.88 GAA. It should be Devon Levi for the Oilers, as he has overtaken Tristan Jarry as the No. 1. Levi is 10-1-0 this season, requiring the fewest games to 10 career wins with the Oilers. Levi also surpassed Mikko Koskinen (12 games in 2021-22) as fastest to 10 wins in any season.

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These clubs have split the season series the past two years, each winning both on the road. I believe the Lightning will be fired up for this one. And they have the edge in net, even if not statistically, this season -- no one in their right mind would choose Levi over Vasilevskiy in a big game. Edmonton plays in its fourth different city since last Friday and has to visit defending champion Carolina next. Tough spot here. Check out other expert picks in the SportsLine daily newsletter.