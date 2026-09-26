No. 2 Georgia has steamrolled through its first three games of 2026, capping a dominant stretch with a 45-17 road victory at Arkansas last week behind quarterback Gunner Stockton. The Bulldogs (3-0, 1-0 SEC) now host the Oklahoma Sooners at Sanford Stadium on Saturday in a marquee conference showdown. Oklahoma arrives at 2-1 after a pair of lopsided wins bookended a 17-10 loss at Michigan. Georgia running back Nate Frazier is listed as questionable. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. The Bulldogs are 13.5-point favorites in the latest Oklahoma vs. Georgia odds, while the over/under is 43.5 points. Before making any Oklahoma vs. Georgia picks, check out the Georgia vs. Oklahoma predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is off to a profitable 22-19 start on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites so far this season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Oklahoma vs. Georgia. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Oklahoma vs. Georgia:

Oklahoma vs. Georgia spread Georgia -13.5 Oklahoma vs. Georgia over/under 43.5 points Oklahoma vs. Georgia money line Georgia -575, Oklahoma +425 Oklahoma vs. Georgia picks See picks at SportsLine Oklahoma vs. Georgia streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Oklahoma vs. Georgia predictions

After simulating Oklahoma vs. Georgia 10,000 times, the SportsLine model is going Over 43.5 points at betting apps. Georgia has been putting up points in bunches through three games.

And while the Bulldogs' defense is stingy, John Mateer and the Oklahoma offense showed enough punch in a narrow win over New Mexico to give the model reason to project the scoring to push over a relatively modest total. All three of Georgia's games have gone Over the total this season.

he advanced model calls for 48 combined points to be scored, as the Over hits in 55% of simulations. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Georgia vs. Oklahoma picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Oklahoma vs. Georgia, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 22-19 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks, and find out.