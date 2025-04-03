Most states in the United States have legalized sports betting in some capacity. Oklahoma isn't one of them, though, but that may soon be changing after two bills passed the state's House of Representatives and will enter the state Senate.

There are multiple paths forward for legalized sports betting in Oklahoma, though there is a key person who opposes the current legislation.

House Bills 1047 and 1101 and explained

House Bill 1047 would set up for sports betting to be run by the state's native tribes if at least four amend their state compacts. HB 1101 is a safeguard of sorts for HB 1047. If HB 1047 fails in the state Senate and 1101 passes, the issue of legalized sports betting in Oklahoma would go to the voters as a ballot initiative.

"These bills represent a balanced approach, ensuring both tribal and public interests are served," Rep. Ken Luttrell said in a news release last week. "By legalizing sports betting, we're not only creating new opportunities but also capturing revenue from millions of dollars that are currently being bet illegally or out of state. This means Oklahoma will benefit from those funds, which will help strengthen our economy and provide additional resources for critical services. At the same time, we're securing existing funding for mental health services and addressing the challenges of compulsive gambling. This benefits all Oklahomans."

Senate Bill 585 includes the Oklahoma City Thunder

The state Senate also passed a bill regarding sports betting in SB 585, which would modify tribal gambling regulations and allows them to expand to include sports betting if signed into law. The bill also enables the state's lone high-level professional sports team, the Oklahoma City Thunder, to obtain a gaming license, which in turn would allow for in-person and mobile sports betting on tribal lands, as well as online betting on non-tribal lands.

Gov. Kevin Stitt's opposition

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is on record as being supportive of sports betting in the state, but he is opposed to the bills that have recently passed the state Senate and House, going so far as to say he'll veto any bill that grants the native tribes exclusivity when it comes to sports gambling.

"Conceptually, we're fine with sports betting. But ultimately, it's got to be a free market solution before I would put my signature on a bill like that," Stitt said in a recent press conference, according to OK Business Voice. "This isn't complicated. You simply create the program that other states do and you can roll that out. That was the plan that I put forward and unfortunately those are not the two bills that are moving across [to] the Senate ... These are tribal-pushed bills that are only going to benefit the tribes and not the citizens of Oklahoma."

Stitt also said he was not part of conversations in regards to these recent pieces of legislation.

"None of those bills that have moved off the floors of the House or Senate have got my input on them. As a matter of fact, they've excluded the governor of the State of Oklahoma from these discussions," Stitt said. "When they say all stakeholders have come to the table and agreed on something, the taxpayers that are represented by the governor has not weighed in on those things."

If Still vetoes any of these bills, the state legislature can override the vetoes with two-thirds vote. Both House bills passed by such margins, while the Senate bill passed with just over 60% approval.