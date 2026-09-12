The Michigan Wolverines, fresh off an extremely controversial win over Western Michigan, face a stiff challenge at home on Saturday night when they host the Oklahoma Sooners in a marquee showdown for Week 2 of the college football season. The Wolverines escaped with a 13-12 Hail Mary win in Week 1, while the Sooner pounded UTEP 51-0. This matchup should offer a better glimpse of what to expect once Big Ten and SEC play begins for each side. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

Kickoff is at noon ET from Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. After opening as slight underdogs prior to last week, the Sooners are now 4.5-point favorites in the latest Oklahoma vs. Michigan odds, while the over/under is 43.5 points, down two points from the opener. Before making any Oklahoma vs. Michigan picks, check out the Oklahoma vs. Michigan predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 33-20 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks on betting sites since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to even better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its college football betting picks could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Oklahoma vs. Michigan. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Michigan vs. Oklahoma:

Oklahoma vs. Michigan spread Oklahoma -4.5 Oklahoma vs. Michigan over/under 43.5 points Oklahoma vs. Michigan money line Oklahoma -208, Michigan +173 Oklahoma vs. Michigan picks See picks at SportsLine Oklahoma vs. Michigan streaming Fubo (Try for free)

New to sports trading? Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $25 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Top Oklahoma vs. Michigan predictions

After simulating Oklahoma vs. Michigan 10,000 times, SportsLine's model is going Under (43.5 points) at the best betting apps. The Under hit in Oklahoma's game vs. UTEP because the Sooners didn't allow a single point, even in garbage time (51.5 in a 51-0 victory).

Those that watched Michigan's controversial win over Western Michigan saw a defense that was tough to move the ball on, plus and offense that had issues doing the same. It culminated in just 25 total points in 60 minutes -- give or take a second.

With both teams showcasing dominant defenses in Week 1, SportsLine's model is projecting 42 combined points, making the Under the value pick hitting 51% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Oklahoma vs. Michigan picks

In addition to going Under on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Michigan vs. Oklahoma, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 33-20 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks, and find out.