The 2026 Shriners Children's Charleston Classic tips off on Friday with a Big Ten vs. Big 12 matchup as the undefeated Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-0) take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-1). It should be a fascinating matchup stylistically as Oklahoma State is averaging 94.3 points per game, and it goes up against a Minnesota defense giving up just 59.4 points per game. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff from TD Arena in Charleston, S.C., is at 12:30 p.m. ET. The latest Oklahoma State vs. Minnesota odds list Minnesota as the 1.5-point favorite, while the over/under is 147.5. Before making any Minnesota vs. Oklahoma State picks, check out the Oklahoma State vs. Minnesota predictions from the SportsLine projection model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 3 of the 2026-27 season on a sizzling 11-1 run on top-rated over/under college basketball picks on betting sites dating back to 2025, and is on a 29-22 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anybody following on college basketball betting sites has seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Minnesota vs. Oklahoma State and just revealed its betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for Oklahoma State vs. Minnesota:

Minnesota vs. Oklahoma State spread: Minnesota -1.5 Minnesota vs. Oklahoma State over/under: 147.5 points Minnesota vs. Oklahoma State money line: Minnesota -110, Oklahoma State +102 Minnesota vs. Oklahoma State picks: See picks at SportsLine Minnesota vs. Oklahoma State streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Oklahoma State vs. Minnesota predictions

After evaluating Minnesota vs. Oklahoma State from every angle, the model is going Over on the total (147.5 points) on the best betting apps. Minnesota is coming off back-to-back Overs as the Golden Gophers have scored at least 91 points in their past two games. Oklahoma State has scored at least 88 points in every game this season and has cleared the total in two out of its last three.

The model projects 156 combined points as the Over hits 72% of the time. See the Minnesota vs. Oklahoma State spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Oklahoma State vs. Minnesota picks

In addition to going Over, the model also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 70% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks.

So who wins Minnesota vs. Oklahoma State, and which side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model on an 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to 2025, and find out.