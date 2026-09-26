The fourth-ranked Ole Miss Rebels will battle the 21st-ranked Florida Gators in a key SEC matchup on Saturday afternoon. Ole Miss is coming off an emotional 32-24 win over LSU and their former coach Lane Kiffin, while Florida outlasted Auburn 44-39 last Saturday. The Rebels (3-0, 1-0 SEC), who are 2-0 against ranked opponents, are playing their first road game of the season. The Gators (3-0, 1-0 SEC), who are 2-0 on their home field in 2026, are playing against their first ranked opponent this year. Star Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy is doubtful. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET at Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. The Gators are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Florida vs. Ole Miss odds. The over/under for total points is 58.5. Before making any Ole Miss vs. Florida picks, check out the Ole Miss vs. Florida predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is off to a profitable 22-19 start on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites so far this season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Ole Miss vs. Florida. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Florida vs. Ole Miss:

Ole Miss vs. Florida spread Florida -3.5 Ole Miss vs. Florida over/under 58.5 points Ole Miss vs. Florida money line Florida -170, Ole Miss +142 Ole Miss vs. Florida picks See picks at SportsLine Ole Miss vs. Florida streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Ole Miss vs. Florida predictions

After simulating Ole Miss vs. Florida 10,000 times, the SportsLine model is going Under 58.5 points at betting apps. The Under is 1-1 in their last two meetings, but the teams have not combined to score more than 60 points in three of their last four meetings, dating back to 2015. The Under has hit in each of Ole Miss' last two games.

Senior quarterback Trinidad Chambliss powers the Rebels' offense. In three games this season, he has completed 70% of his passes for 924 yards and seven touchdowns, while throwing two interceptions. Ole Miss, however, might be missing the services of Lacy, who is one of the top backs in the country.

Junior quarterback Aaron Philo guides the Florida offense. He has completed 73.4% of his passes for 721 yards and six touchdowns with two interceptions. He has also rushed for two scores. Junior running back Jadan Baugh has carried 54 times for 458 yards (8.5 average) and eight touchdowns. The model projects 51 combined points as the Under hits in 68% of simulations. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Ole Miss vs. Florida picks

In addition to going Under on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Florida vs. Ole Miss, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 22-19 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks, and find out.