An SEC matchup with major College Football Playoff implications unfolds in Oxford on Saturday as the No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels host the second-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia is 7-1 with an upset loss to Auburn standing as the only blemish. Ole Miss is 6-2 with losses against Florida and Texas, but remains very much controls its own CFP destiny after cracking the top 10 in the initial rankings. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The Bulldogs are 3.5-point road favorites, while the over/under is 56.5 in the latest Georgia vs. Ole Miss odds. Before making any Ole Miss vs. Georgia picks, check out the Ole Miss vs. Georgia predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Ole Miss vs. Georgia odds

Ole Miss vs. Georgia spread Georgia -3.5 Ole Miss vs. Georgia over/under 56.5 points Ole Miss vs. Georgia money line Georgia -175, Ole Miss +150 Ole Miss vs. Georgia picks See picks at SportsLine Ole Miss vs. Georgia streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Ole Miss vs. Georgia predictions

After simulating Ole Miss vs. Georgia 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Under 56.5 points at betting apps and the best college football betting sites. While both programs have been Over-heavy this season, with Georgia at 6-2 to the Over and Ole Miss at 5-3, the 56.5 total suggests a tighter, more defensive second half than these teams have produced in recent meetings.

Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann and his unit now have extended film on Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss after last season's two meetings, and the Bulldogs enter this game ranked among the SEC's top defenses. Ole Miss is also dealing with a depleted receiver room, with Izaiah Hartrup, Samari Reed and Kervin Johnson Jr. all listed with injuries, and running back Kewan Lacy ruled out.

The model projects 54 combined points in this one as the Under hits 56% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Ole Miss vs. Georgia picks

In addition to going Under on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Ole Miss vs. Georgia, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 80-77 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It entered Week 10 on a 80-77 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites.