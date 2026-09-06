The only ranked-on-ranked matchup of the Week 1 college football schedule comes on Sunday evening as the No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels and No. 24 Louisville Cardinals meet in Nashville. Ole Miss made the College Football Playoff last year but is beginning a new era with Pete Golding in charge for his first full season after he took over in the playoff run following Lane Kiffin's exit to LSU. Heisman candidate quarterback Trinidad Chambliss returns, giving Ole Miss a sky-high ceiling this season. Louisville has been a consistent contender in the ACC under Jeff Brohm as the Cardinals have won at least nine games in all three of his seasons. Visit our DraftKings promo code review and get $200 in bonus bets as a new user after $5+ in wagers here:

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. The Rebels are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Ole Miss vs. Louisville odds, while the over/under is 55.5 points. The Rebels are at -255 on the money line (risk $255 to win $100). Before making any Louisville vs. Ole Miss picks, check out the Louisville vs. Ole Miss predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 32-19 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks on betting sites since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to even better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its college football betting picks could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Louisville vs. Ole Miss. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Ole Miss vs. Louisville.

Ole Miss vs. Louisville spread Ole Miss -6.5 Ole Miss vs. Louisville over/under 55.5 points Ole Miss vs. Louisville money line Ole Miss -255, Louisville +207 Ole Miss vs. Louisville picks See picks at SportsLine Ole Miss vs. Louisville streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Ole Miss vs. Louisville predictions

After simulated Louisville vs. Ole Miss 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Under (55.5 points) on the total at the best betting apps. Ole Miss has arguably the best backfield in the nation with Chambliss at quarterback and Kewan Lacy at running back. Louisville, however, is projected to be stout defensively this year after finishing in the top 40 in scoring and total defense last year. Anchored by NFL prospects such as Clev Lubin and A.J. Green on the defensive front, Louisville appears have the personnel to at least slow this high-powered Ole Miss attack.

The Rebels might have bigger names on offense, but they were one of the better defenses in the nation last year, and they reinforced that side of the ball with several big transfer portal additions. SportsLine's model has neither team scoring more than 30 points as they combine for 49, making the Under the value play in 60% of simulations in an A-rated pick. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Louisville vs. Ole Miss picks

In addition to going Under on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Ole Miss vs. Louisville, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 32-19 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks, and find out.