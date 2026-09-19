LSU coach Lane Kiffin returns to face the team he left last season amid controversy as his seventh-ranked Tigers battle the eighth-ranked Ole Miss Rebels in a key SEC opening matchup on Saturday night. LSU is coming off a 45-14 win over Louisiana Tech last week, while Ole Miss downed Charlotte 41-9. The Tigers (2-0), who are 1-0 against ranked opponents, are playing their first road game of the year. The Rebels (2-0), are 1-0 on their home field and are also 1-0 against ranked foes. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss. The Tigers are 3-point favorites in the latest LSU vs. Ole Miss odds. The over/under for total points is 58.5. Before making any LSU vs. Ole Miss picks check out what SportsLine college football expert Tom Fornelli has to say.

A CBS Sports writer since 2010, the entertaining Fornelli is perhaps best known for his college football expertise. Fornelli co-hosts the popular Cover 3 Podcast and appears regularly on CBS Sports HQ. You'll get maximum access to Fornelli's picks only on SportsLine. He has returned $615 to $100 players on college football betting sites. He is also 7-2 (+467) on his last nine college football picks on betting sites on CFB picks. Anyone following could have seen huge returns.

Now, Fornelli has locked in another confident pick for LSU vs. Ole Miss. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Ole Miss vs. LSU:

LSU vs. Ole Miss spread LSU -3 LSU vs. Ole Miss over/under 58.5 points LSU vs. Ole Miss money line LSU -149, Ole Miss +126 LSU vs. Ole Miss picks See picks at SportsLine LSU vs. Ole Miss streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top LSU vs. Ole Miss predictions

One of Fornelli's top picks for LSU vs. Ole Miss: He's going Under 58.5 total points (-105) at betting apps. Fornelli knows emotions are going to be running high as Lane Kiffin steps back into Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for the first time since bolting for LSU last fall. He also knows that both defenses have come to play in this series. Over the past five head-to-head meetings, the Under has hit four times. The Under has also hit in five of the last nine Ole Miss games.

In last year's meeting, the teams combined for 43 points. Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss was one of the bright spots for the Ole Miss offense, as he threw for 314 yards and one touchdown, while rushing for 71 more. LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt, who was initially listed as doubtful but is now off the injury report, will get his first taste of an SEC rivalry game after spending the past two years at Arizona State. He will need to step up his play after throwing three interceptions a week ago, which is why Fornelli is leaning Under. Head to SportsLine to see Fornelli's LSU vs. Ole Miss spread pick.

How to make LSU vs. Ole Miss picks

In addition to going Under on the point total, he's found a crucial X-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. You absolutely need to see what it is before locking in any picks of your own.

So who wins Ole Miss vs. LSU on Saturday, and what x-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from college football expert Tom Fornelli, who is 7-2 (+467) over his last nine college football picks, and find out.