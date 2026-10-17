Missouri travels to Oxford for a compelling SEC showdown with one of the best storylines of the 2026 season, as quarterback Austin Simmons returns to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium to face the Ole Miss program he left before transferring to the Tigers. The Tigers (5-1) have been one of the SEC's biggest surprises behind Simmons and will look to keep rolling on the road, while Ole Miss (4-1) aims to make a statement at home with Simmons coming back under center. The Rebels are led by Trinidad Chambliss, who enters the day with the fourth-lowest Heisman odds at +1400. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field in Oxford, Miss. Ole Miss is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Ole Miss vs. Missouri odds, with the over/under at 58.5 points. Before making any Missouri vs. Ole Miss picks, check out the Missouri vs. Ole Miss predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Missouri vs. Ole Miss odds

Missouri vs. Ole Miss spread Ole Miss -3.5 Missouri vs. Ole Miss over/under 58.5 points Missouri vs. Ole Miss money line Ole Miss -185, Missouri +170 Missouri vs. Ole Miss picks See picks at SportsLine Missouri vs. Ole Miss streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Missouri vs. Ole Miss predictions

After simulating Missouri vs. Ole Miss 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Under 58.5 points at betting apps. The model projects a physical SEC contest in Oxford where the defenses keep the offenses in check, with both teams capable of generating enough stops to keep the final score well under the current total. Missouri's undefeated start has been built on balance and efficiency rather than a high-scoring attack, and Ole Miss under Trinidad Chambliss has shown a willingness to grind out wins in ways that tend to keep totals manageable.

Missouri's last game went Under the total, and four of the last five games for Missouri have gone Under the total. The Rebels' last game at home also went Under the total.

SportsLine's model is projecting 57 combined points in this one, making the Under the value 53% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Missouri vs. Ole Miss picks

In addition to going Under on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Missouri vs. Ole Miss, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 48-40 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It enters Week 7 on a 48-40 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning more than $400 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.