Only one Power 4 college football game was pushed a day due to the Friday ground stoppage of flights, and that's No. 19 Ole Miss at Oklahoma, which will now take place on Sunday. The Rebels (6-3, 4-3 SEC) were crushed by Georgia in Week 10, 42-7, as they picked up a third loss that is extremely damaging to their College Football Playoff hopes. They remain mathematically alive in the SEC and on the fringes of the CFP conversation, however, so they'll hope a strong showing against the Sooners (5-4, 3-3 SEC), a team with some confidence after beating Florida last week, boosts their profile. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. The Sooners are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss odds, while the over/under is 49.5. Before making any Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma picks, check out the Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated this game 10,000 times.

Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma odds

Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma spread Oklahoma -2.5 Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma over/under 49.5 points Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma money line Oklahoma -132, Ole Miss +120 Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma picks See picks at SportsLine Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma predictions

After simulating Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 49.5 points at betting apps and the best college football betting sites.

The blowout loss against Georgia ended up going under the total as the Ole Miss offense fell flat, but the Rebels saw four of their prior five games clear the total. Oklahoma, meanwhile, has split its last six games 3-3 between the Over and Under. This time around, the model is projecting more than 250 passing yards for Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, who is also projected to throw two touchdown passes.

Both teams hit the 25-point pleateau, leading to a combined 53 points and the Over hitting 60% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's simulated this matchup 10,000 times.