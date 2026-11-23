It's "Feast Week" around college basketball and the start of one of the biggest annual Thanksgiving-time events in the sport with the Maui Invitational from Hawaii. The first power conference game on the day's overall slate is from the Lahaina Civic Center as Ole Miss (4-0) of the SEC faces Clemson (4-1) of the ACC. Both teams expect to be in the expanded Big Dance come March. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

It's a 2:30 ET tip time on ESPN and this is a bracket-style event. At -5.5 via DraftKings, Ole Miss is taking 82% of money and 70% of bets ATS. Similar action on the Over 148.5. The winner would face the winner of the 5 p.m. ET game between Washington and No. 21 BYU on Tuesday, and the two losers would meet in the consolation side of the tournament. Eight total schools are competing, with Arizona as the -105 tournament favorite, followed by BYU at +310 then Ole Miss at +600.

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Ole Miss money line (vs. Clemson)

William & Mary ML (vs. IU Indy)

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The Rebels are in Year 4 under coach Chris Beard and have been to the NCAA Tournament once thus far in his watch, coming in 2025 when Ole Miss reached the Sweet 16 before being knocked off by No. 2 seed Michigan State. Last year, the program cratered to 15-20 overall and 4-14 in the SEC, so the heat is on Beard in Oxford.

The football team already has taken a step back post-Lane Kiffin, so the last thing the administration needs is to have to find a hoops coach too, but SEC fans are demanding. Beard has an experienced, transfer-heavy roster led by senior guard and leading scorer Adam Clark (15.5 PPG on 53.1% shooting), formerly of Seton Hall. French returnee guard Ilias Kamardine doesn't score much at 5.0 PPG but leads the country in assist-to-turnover ratio at 20-1.

All of the Rebs' wins are by at least 32 points – although it hasn't exactly been the country's toughest slate yet, and this is the first time leaving home. On Saturday, they trounced Nicholls 76-41 for Beard's 300th career win. The Colonels had just nine first-half points, the fewest allowed in a half by Ole Miss during the shot-clock era. The 41 total points allowed also was the fewest in a game during Beard's tenure. Clark was held to nine points but only played 24 minutes – no one played heavy minutes, as you would expect.

I wouldn't start planning a Final Four trip, Rebs fans, as Ole Miss has started 4-0 in all four seasons with Beard at the helm. He is now 31-1 in games where his teams score at least 80 points and record a minimum of 20 assists – the team points total tonight is 77.5, with Clemson's at 71.5. Since 2004-05, only the 2007-08 team had four games with at least 90 points and 20 assists in a single season. This year's club already has three such games.

Ole Miss leads the SEC in scoring defense (52.5 PPG – second nationally), scoring margin (37.0 PPG – second nationally), assists (22.2 – sixth in DI) and steals (13.5 SPG – first in the country). It's the first time the program is competing in the Maui Invitational.

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Clemson (4-1) is a +2000 longer shot to win the event and has been an NCAA Tournament club each of the past three seasons under long-time coach Brad Brownell. It's the Tigers' first game away from home as well, but at least they have played one power opponent in Georgetown – the Hoyas were 85-78 winners.

Ace Buckner is among the ACC assist leaders with 27. Those are the most for a Clemson player through the first five games dating back to the 2004-05 season. Buckner is one of seven returnees from last year's 24-win club when he became only the second Clemson freshman guard in the last 31 seasons to average 8.0 points or more in 20.0 minutes or less per game.

Brownell then did well in the transfer portal, including landing Cole Certa from Notre Dame, Dylan Faulkner via Samford, David Fuchs from San Francisco and Liutauras Lelevicius via TCU. The coach hasn't gotten a ton yet, though, from the jewel of his high school recruiting class in four-star guard Harris Reynolds from Atlanta. He's averaging only 5.0 points on 27.3% from the field while battling through injury.

The Tigers remain without one potential key player in senior center Carter Welling. He tore his ACL against Wake Forest in the second round of last season's ACC Tournament and is working his way back. Welling averaged 10.2 points and 5.4 rebounds in 2025-26 and probably isn't back before ACC play begins.

Under Brownell, Clemson has gone 25-16 all-time in regular-season tournaments and it has won the past three such events – the last one being the 2025 Charleston Classic. It's the first time the school has won three regular-season tourneys three years in a row since also doing so in 1984-85 through 1986-87. It hasn't played in the Maui Invitational since 1998. Ole Miss won the last meeting in this series, back in December 2007 in another holiday event in Puerto Rico.

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KenPom ranks Ole Miss at No. 27 nationally and Clemson 75th. So I will pair the Rebels -- KenPom gives then a 73% shot of winning here -- with the 3:30 ET game of William & Mary money line vs. IU Indy at a neutral site on the campus of Youngstown State in Ohio. Models have about an eight-point win for the Tribe. KenPom has them ranked 115 spots higher than IU Indy. Check out other expert picks in the SportsLine daily newsletter.