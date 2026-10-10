The SEC matchup between No. 9 Ole Miss (3-1) and Vanderbilt (3-2) will be included on the Saturday slate for Week 6 of the college football season scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff. Ole Miss has won five consecutive games against Vanderbilt, which includes a 33-7 victory at home during their last matchup in 2023. The Rebels are currently a 9.5-point favorite, according to the latest Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt odds on several major betting sites. The over/under for total points scored is 54.5. Bet on Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt at FanDuel and get $250 in bonus bets when you bet $5 for five days:

We'll look at the latest Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt odds and spread at FanDuel Sportsbook before breaking down Saturday's SEC matchup. We'll also share our best bets using the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every FBS game 10,000 times and provides expert analysis on this week's college football matchups, going 40-35 on all top-rated college football betting sites entering Week 6. Anyone looking to cash-in on college football betting sites can use this information while seeking strong returns.

Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt betting odds

Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt money line: Ole Miss -375, Vanderbilt +290 Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt over/under: 54.5 (Over -115, Under -105) Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt spread: Ole Miss -9.5

Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt betting preview

Ole Miss is coming off a bye week after being handed its first loss, a 52-28 blowout at Florida, in Week 4. Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss threw for 298 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 25 of 34 passing, while also recording a team-best 44 yards and two touchdowns on seven rushing attempts in the loss.

Vanderbilt is coming off back-to-back losses to Auburn, 21-15, and Georgia, 38-14, ahead of Week 6. The Commodores faced a 21-14 deficit at halftime against Georgia before allowing 17 unanswered points in the second half. Use the BetMGM promo code to get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses, including Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt:

Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt picks, prediction

Vanderbilt +9.5 vs. Ole Miss

Vanderbilt is 3-2 in its last five games against-the-spread, having covered in each of its last three games, including its first two SEC games of the season. The Commodores have a 2-0 ATS record as the underdog and 1-0 ATS against ranked opponents, but are 1-2 as the home team. Running back Sedrick Alexander leads Vanderbilt with 200 yards and four touchdowns on 45 rushing attempts, which includes 35 yards and one touchdown on eight attempts last Saturday.

Ole Miss is 1-3 against-the-spread, with its one cover coming in its Week 3 win against LSU, having closed as a 3-point underdog at home. The Rebels have a 0-1 ATS record as an away team and a 0-2 ATS record as the favorite in 2026. Chambliss is leading the SEC with 305.5 passing yards per game, having thrown for 1,222 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions on 102 of 144 passing, while also recording 108 yards and four touchdowns on 28 rushing attempts.

SportsLine is projecting Ole Miss to defeat Vanderbilt, 30-24, on Saturday, with a simulation average spread probability of 55%, significantly higher than the consensus odds implied probability of 51.5%. Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets: