One year later, sports betting in Kentucky is a proven success

The first anniversary of legal, regulated sports betting in Kentucky was recently celebrated in the state, and numbers recently released by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, which oversees sports wagering in the Commonwealth, suggests sports betting has been a success.

Over the last year mobile sports betting produced a handle of $2.39 billion to go with a modest $87 million more bet in-person at retail sites. Operators enjoyed $272 million in adjusted gross revenue from those bets, which led to the collection of $38.5 million in tax dollars for the state.

Kentucky sportsbooks maintained a strong “hold” percentage, which basically is a measure of gross profits, of 9.28%, with mobile wagering alone producing a double-digit hold number.

Daily fantasy sports giants turned sportsbook operators FanDuel ($105.9 million) and DraftKings ($100.9 million) teamed to collect more than two-thirds of that revenue in the Bluegrass State.

That’s typical of the sports betting landscape across the U.S., but the next tier came out a little differently in Kentucky as multiple rivals compiled similar numbers.

BetMGM’s $18.9 million in revenue outpaced bet365 ($13.5 million), ESPN Bet ($10.6 million) and Caesars ($9 million). Fanatics Sportsbook, which has had more success in other states, and Circa Sports round out the market. This relatively new state for sports betting suggests that perhaps iconic retail casino brands MGM and Caesars may be beatable by gambling industry newcomers such as bet365, ESPN Bet and Fanatics.

Casual gamblers might want to take note of the remarkable hold percentages for FanDuel and DraftKings of 13% and 11.3%, respectively. Both DFS brands market their multi-level betting parlays, even offering their own recommendations for those who don’t want to do the homework.

Parlays, in spite of the occasional six-figure longshot payout that generates media headlines, tend to produce three to five times the profit margins that traditional point spread wagers do. In some states, leading sportsbook operators have now switched from offering amenities such as profit boosts on straight bets to parlay wagers only.

That said, BetMGM led the way in the first 12 months at 13.2% hold. Caesars and MGM do best in the few U.S. states that offer both sports betting and online casino gaming, where their extensive marketing databases can lure traditional casino visitors to online play, and then a seamless crossover to mobile sports wagering as well.

Protecting the sports betting and horse racing industries

No state has a richer thoroughbred racing history than the one that has run the Kentucky Derby—the first leg of the coveted Triple Crown—every year without fail since 1875.

Because of that—and now, perhaps because of the initial success of sports betting—efforts have been made to prevent Kentucky residents’ discretionary income from going to other sources beyond the lottery and legal casinos.

That’s why in September, state Attorney General Russell Coleman called for a crackdown on a relatively new form of entertainment that has infiltrated the state – hundreds of slot machine-like devices known informally as “grey machines” that are popping up in liquor stores, bars, gas stations and convenience stores across the state.

“The law is clear: grey machines and other games like them are illegal gambling devices that have no place in Kentucky,” Coleman said, referring to a 2023 law that banned such devices.

Manufacturers of these machines have insisted that their products are “games of skill,” not mere chance, and thus legal.

While a final verdict on the machines has yet to be determined by a court, an early-October lawsuit was announced by the non-profit Empathy for Action. The suit seeks enforcement of a 226-year-old state law that allows a third party to seek to recoup residents’ losses from illegal gambling.

The gambit has already worked in Kentucky. In 2021, the government earned a $300 million judgment against online poker website PokerStars, which did not have legal approval to do business in the state.