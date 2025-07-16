The 2025 Open Championship, also referred to as the British Open, begins Thursday, July 17, from the Royal Portrush Golf Club in County Atrim in Northern Ireland. This was the site of the 2019 Open Championship, won by Irish native Shane Lowry. Prior to the 2019 event, Royal Portrush last hosted The Open in 1951. Lowry is in the 2025 field, priced at +3500 at DraftKings Sportsbook to win.

Here's a look at how the Open Championship shapes up ahead of the opening round, and how those interested in golf betting can wager on the event with sportsbook promos from the top betting sites.

How to bet on 2025 Open Championship

DraftKings, FanDuel and bet365 are offering $150 in bonus bets after wagering $5 or more. FanDuel requires a user's first bet to win in order to receive bonus bets, while DraftKings and bet365 issue those to users no matter the outcome.

BetMGM and Fanatics are also offering bonus bets, but in another way. BetMGM will cover a user's first bet with up to $1,500 in bonus bets, but the user has to wager at least $1,500 to be eligible for the full amount. Fanatics offers up to $1,000 in bonus bets over a 10-day stretch, but users have to wager the maximum $100 per day for each of those 10 days to be eligible for the full amount.

Caesars is staying away from bonus bets in its promotion, giving 10 100% profit boosts after users wager $1 or more instead.

2025 Open Championship Preview

This is the last of the four major championships in the 2025 calendar year, and there's a strong possibility the winner will be capturing a second major title. Scottie Scheffler, who won the 2025 PGA Championship, is the +450 favorite at DraftKings to win the British Open while Rory McIlroy, who lifted the 2025 Masters, is second at +750. U.S. Open champion J.J. Spaun is a huge longshot at +11000.

Jon Rahm (+1100), Bryson DeChambeau (+2000) and 2024 Open champion Xander Schauffele (+2500) round out the top five. Lowry is an intriguing longshot at +3500, especially since he won the last time The Open was played on this course. The Irishman finished sixth at last year's British Open. Schauffele, Spaun and Rahm are all in the same group, as are Scheffler, Lowry and Collin Morikawa (+3500). McIlroy is in a group with Justin Thomas (+5000) and Tommy Fleetwood (+2800).

If you're not feeling great about backing one individual, the double chance and triple chance markets at DraftKings offer more value. You can take Scheffler or McIlroy to win at +240, and you can even add Rahm to that group for +170. Unfortunately, there's no triple chance offering for Scheffler, McIlroy and Lowry.

There's also a market for which past Open champion will have the best finish in 2025. McIlroy, returning to his home country for the event, is the +150 favorite there. Schauffele, the reigning champion, is +500. Lowry, who won the event the last time it was held at this course, is +600 behind Morikawa (+550), who won in 2021.

The Royal Portrush Golf Club has some distinct features, including the 16th hole which is nicknamed "Calamity Corner" due to a ravine in the course. You can wager on whether any golfer can hit a hole in one on 16, with "No" being the overwhelming -750 result. Any golfer to hit a hole in one on any hole at The Open is -120.